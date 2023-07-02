Jo Linder, popularly known as Joesthetics, died at the age of 30 due to aneurysm. The news was confirmed by his girlfriend, Nicha, on her Instagram page. She shared a slew of pictures with the bodybuilder, writing an emotional note.

"Jo is [in] the best place, everyone. Yesterday his [he] past [passed] away by aneurysm," she wrote.

His death shocked the world as his fans took to social media to pay their tributes to the YouTube star.

"RIP Joesthetics Another legend gone too soon."

"RIP to Jo 'Joesthetics' Lindner (30). This generation's 'Zyzz'. Legends."

"RIP Jo. One of the realist fitness influencers out there. U were a beacon of kindness, humanity & Generosity. Ur commitment towards #fitness is unbelievable."

The four-time Classic Physique Mr. Olympia winner, Chris Bumstead, also posted a picture of Joesthetics with a note saying:

"Rest in peace brother."

Joesthetics' girlfriend stated in her post that he had been experiencing neck pain for the past three days. He had an aneurysm, which produced bulges and swelling in blood vessels. The aberrant condition causes the vessels to be wider than normal by more than 50 per cent.

“I still keep checking my phone waiting for your reply" - Joesthetics' friend wrote an emotional message for the bodybuilder

As the bodybuilder left for his heavenly adobe, his fans and friends showered their tributes on the departed influencer on social media.

Joesthetics' fellow bodybuilder and friend Noel Deyzel posted a picture on his Instagram page with a caption that read:

"Rest in peace Jo. I love you man."

"This is not a joke. His mother requested that we inform people about the situation. Please keep Jo and his loved ones in your prayers. I still just can't f****g believe it. Rest in peace brother," he wrote on his Instagram story confirming the news.

Noel wrote a lengthy post, according to the New York Post, saying:

“I still keep checking my phone, waiting for your reply so we can meet at the gym. I’m broken bro. You opened your arms up to us. You showed us so much about life and social media.”

Meanwhile, Joesthetics' girlfriend shared about their last time together. She was with the bodybuilder when he took his last breath. In her emotional Instagram post, she wrote:

"I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 .. he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late."

Joethetics' close friend Joseph Shulkin paid tribute to the bodybuilder on Instagram, saying:

"This can't be real. This man is the reason I got into fitness, the reason I started my social media. The funniest, kindest fitness influencer. Fly high Joe, you've impacted millions of lives forever and that will never be forgotten."

Still from Joseph Shulkin' Instagram story

Joesthetics' sudden death left the bodybuilding world in tears. The star died far too soon, but he will live on in the hearts of his admirers forever.

