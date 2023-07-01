What happened to Jo Lindner aka Joesthetics? Tributes pour in as popular bodybuilder dies aged 30

Social media users and fans of Jo Lindner, better known as Joesthetics, were left devastated after they heard the news of the bodybuilder’s passing. The German influencer was 30 years old when he took his last breath. Confirming the death, Jo Lindner's girlfriend, Nicha, revealed that he passed away due to an aneurysm. Sharing the same on Instagram, Nicha, known as Immapeaches on the platform, revealed that Jo was in her arms when he passed away.

Claiming that he had been feeling pain in his neck for 3 days, the bodybuilder passed away on June 30, 2023.

Furthermore, the news was also confirmed by Jo Lindner's close friend, who is also a bodybuilder, Noel Dezyel, who posted a message for the deceased influencer on Instagram.

Jo was known for his personality and discipline, which got him a lot of success in bodybuilding. He often shared glimpses of his transformation and explained how he takes care of his physique and health to his fans and followers. Furthermore, fans also followed him for his great sense of style.

Meaning of aneurysm revealed as Jo Lindner passed away at the age of 30

As Jo Lindner passed away at 30, fans of the German influencer were keen to know the reason behind his death. As the girlfriend confirmed that Joesthetics had passed away due to an aneurysm, people began to grow curious about what it meant.

An aneurysm is basically the weakening of blood vessels, which causes the enlargement of an artery. As explained by Medical News Today, the condition shows no symptoms but can be fatal in most cases. Death of a person suffering from an aneurysm happens as arteries and blood vessels can rupture, which causes a threat to life.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also stated that in the USA alone, more than 25,000 people die every year due to this condition. It can be avoided by early detection and surgical treatment to prevent rupture of the swollen arteries. Types of surgeries for the same include open surgery to fit a stent or endovascular surgery to insert the stent.

Tributes pour in as Joesthetics bids adieu to the world

As Jo's girlfriend, @immapeaches, announced his death and the reason on her social media page, many showered tributes in the comment section. All in all, the world is shocked and in despair as the bodybuilder left the world due to a health complication.

Fans and followers mourn as the 30-year-old German influencer passed away suddenly. (Image via Twitter)

While Jo Lindner's death has left the world grief-stricken, the family of Jo Lindner has not yet revealed many details about his funeral or memorial service as of this writing.

