"I'm so f**king sick of working as hard" - Hunter Labrada is 'not focused on wrecking the 2023 Olympia'

Hunter Labrada, the son of bodybuilding legend Lee Labrada, is a well-known bodybuilder among the current generation of bodybuilding followers. He finished in seventh place at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Labrada won the IFBB Tampa Pro in 2020 by defeating the famous Iain Valliere; this helped him earn his ticket to the 2020 Mr. Olympia competition. Hunter Labrada made his Mr. Olympia debut at the 2020 Mr. Olympia and finished in eighth place.

In 2021, Lee Labrada's son won the 2021 IFBB Chicago Pro. He improved his physique and competed in the 2021 Mr. Olympia. Hunter finished in fourth place at the 2021 Mr. Olympia. Several bodybuilding fans termed Hunter and Nick Walker rivals as Walker finished in fifth place at the 2021 Mr. Olympia.

While several people expected Labrada to better his performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, he eventually dropped out of the Top five. The 2020 Tampa Pro champion doesn't have an invite for the 2023 Mr. Olympia, so he has to qualify for the competition.

In January, he revealed his plans to compete in two shows this season. Hunter Labrada was involved in an interaction in a video posted on February 16, 2023, on a YouTube channel called Serious and Silliness Bodybuilding.

During the interaction, Hunter Labrada said,

"That's the plan. To pick up where I was headed into this last year's one but not drop the ball. I will say this. I'm not focused on going back to the Olympia and wrecking the Olympia though . The only thing in my mind right now that I want to come out of this year is I want to figure my peak out. I'm so f*****g sick of working as hard as I do.

"And killing myself the way that I do to have it not be perfect because of that. There's things I can do better for sure in the off-season but I really want to figure that out. That's the goal of this year."

Hunter Labrada also claimed that he had decided which two shows to compete in this year. The 2020 Tampa Pro Champion insisted that he was not ready to tell the public yet about which two shows he is competing in.

Hunter Labrada opens up about people comparing him to his father, Lee Labrada

The host asked Hunter whether it was difficult or a compliment that people compared to his father, Lee Labrada. He said:

"You know, it's something that I personally don't take in a negative way. I don't have a massive chip on my shoulder. I'm not like, you know, like plotting like, oh one day I gotta be better than Dad [Lee Labrada] kind of deal.

"It's not like that at all, um, you know, really, truly coming up with him as dad. You know more so like I had a great example of what to strive for and I know it sound like a little cheesy."

Hunter said he saw his dad as a great example of someone who does what they love to make a living. The 2020 Tampa Pro champion said he liked being compared to his dad.

