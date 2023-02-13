"I'm doing it light" - Chris Bumstead is back to arms workout despite injury

Chris Bumstead is one of the best bodybuilders ever in the classic physique division. He has won four consecutive classic physique titles in the Mr. Olympia competition. Chris also finished as a runner-up in the 2017 and 2018 Mr. Olympia competitions.

But since winning the title in 2019 by defeating Breon Ansley, he has gone on to defend his title three successive times. This time, though, there was tough competition from the upcoming bodybuilders in the classic physique division.

Roman Rocha Querioz and Urs Kalecinski finished in second and third place in the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique division. Last month, Cbum revealed that he won the 2022 Mr. Olympia with a torn bicep. The four-time Mr. Olympia classic physique champion has been taking peptides PPC 157 and TB 500 due to his injury, according to Fitness Volt. He has also undergone a few stem cell injections.

In a video posted to his personal YouTube Channel on February 12, 2023, Chris Bumstead returned to the gym and did an arm workout. He also provided an update regarding his torn bicep. Regarding his torn bicep, Cbum said:

"I’m trying to do movements that I haven’t done in a while because I’m doing it light. So I'm doing like close grip bench. Working my stability. Only doing two plates for eight reps or so. So, I'm gonna do a shitty little armband day. Hopefully, get my arms back to being where they where and then even bigger because they are f**king skinny. So, let's do it."

Chris stated that this was his first official arm day since his injury. He claimed that his arms were feeling sore after a chest or a shoulder workout.

Chris Bumstead's first arms workout since injury

Cbum stepped into his first day of arm workouts since his bicep injury and didn't try to push himself hard and went through the process lightly. The arm workouts done by Cbum is attached below,

Close Grip Barbell Bench Press Cable Curls Machine Overhead Triceps Extensions Machine Preacher Curls Dumbbell Hammer Curls

#1 Close Grip Barbell Bench Press

The four-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion started his arm day with a close grip barbell bench press. This workout targets the chest, however the close grip assists in activating the triceps and makes the workout more arms focused. He did a few sets with two plates before moving on to the next workout.

#2 Cable Curls

He then went on to the cable curls. Chris worked out with medium weights and also used a straight bar attachment. Cbum used moderate weights for this workout. After the workout, Chris Bumstead said:

"They're going to be really not exhilarating workouts for the time being. But I'm just going to go, like, 70 to 80 percent failure on my biceps and kind of go not really heavy, not really hard. I should make sure I think, progressively, I should do more and more weight."

According to Fitness Volt, cable machines maintain the muscles under tension throughout the range of motion and assist in bringing hypertrophy. After the workout, Cbum claimed that he has zero pain in his torn bicep at the moment. But he has to go for a checkup and slow down his gym activities if he starts experiencing pain.

#3 Machine Overhead Triceps Extension

After the cable curls, Cbum moved on to machine overhead triceps extension. He did a few sets on the selectorized machine before moving on to the next workout. Chris Bumstead did this workout at a controlled pace.

#4 Machine Preacher Curls

After completing the machine overhead triceps extension, Chris went on to machine preacher curls. This is the most effective biceps exercise according to Fitness Volt. The triceps are being pressed against the pad during the workout. This results in biceps being stimulated to a greater extent. After the machine preacher curls, Chris Bumstead moved on to the dumbbell hammer curls.

#5 Dumbbell Hammer Curls

His final exercise in the set of arm workouts was the dumbbell hammer curls. Chris Bumstead did a few sets and ended his arm workout session. As per Fitness Volt, the hammer curls work the brachialis and brachioradialis muscles in the arms. The hammer curls work the biceps brachi in the arms as well.

Towards the end of the video, Chris Bumstead displayed his bicep and said that there is no tear in his bicep now. He added that there was not even a swelling in his bicep at the moment. Cbum will now be looking forward to preparing for the 2023 Mr. Olympia where he will attempt to win his fifth Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title.

