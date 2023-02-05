"I’m not a powerlifter" - Nick Walker prioritizes bodybuilding over powerlifting 

Nick Walker, an athlete in the IFBB Pro League, has revolutionized the bodybuilding industry with his enormous physique. He finished third in the recently concluded Mr Olympia and is gearing up for the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Walker just revealed his top workout advice on the YouTube podcast Mutant and The Mouth. Instead of concentrating on lifting more weights, he aims to spend as much time as possible under stress.

"At the end of the day, we are bodybuilders. I’m not a powerlifter. Sure, they’re fun. F**k yeah bro, this sh**’s fun to lift heavy weights sometimes, but I have to think of the bigger picture. What is it going to do career-wise for me?"

Walker likes to lift big things, but it's not his first priority. Instead, he favors doing repetitions slowly and deliberately.

Nick Walker gears up for the 2023 Arnold Classic

Nick 'The Mutant' Walker put up an incredible performance at the 2022 Mr Olympia, improving to third place and taking home the Olympia People's Champ trophy. His participation in the 2023 Arnold Classic, which will take place in Columbus, Ohio, from March 2 to 5, has just been announced.

Walker's ace trainer Chris Aceto just unveiled a giant teaser for his upcoming performance at the 2023 Arnold Classic. He asserted that Walker now seems better than he did throughout his preparation for the Olympia and will present his greatest performance next month.

Nick Walker comes into the tournament as the betting favorite to win the show. But he will have a tough time beating fellow contenders Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked, and Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay, a former two-time Mr Olympia champion.

Dauda is sure he can beat Walker by playing his own game since he thinks he has a stronger overall package.

Jay Cutler, a former four-time Mr Olympia champion, provided his opinion on the upcoming competition a few days ago. Although he thought Walker had a good chance of winning, he believes Ramy may surprise everyone if he plays his best game.

Walker, Jacked, and Dauda will be the top competitors for the prize, according to bodybuilding expert Milos Sarcev. He acknowledged Walker's apparent freakiness but contended that shape and appearance should come first.

Nick Walker wants to maintain a physique like Jay Cutler

Nick Walker just revealed his top workout advice on YouTube. He applauded Jay Cutler for keeping up his toned figure even after quitting football. When the time comes for him to hang up his posing trunks, he intends to continue in his footsteps.

"I like the way Jay Cutler took his approach. He’s nowhere near his size but he ain’t small. He enjoys training and eating healthy. I enjoyed doing that before I competed. What am I going to do when I’m done completing? The same sh*t."

When Nick Walker was placed fourth at the Chicago Pro in 2020, he initially garnered attention for his abnormal muscular growth and bulk. The following year, Walker put together an incredible campaign that began with a convincing victory at the 2021 New York Pro.

Before proceeding to the Mr Olympia contest, where he debuted with a fifth-place finish, he picked up another victory at the Arnold Sports Festival in 2021.

