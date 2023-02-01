“I made a fool out of myself” - Milos Sarcev says ‘disgusting’ synthol use ruined his physique

IFBB Pro League coach Milos Sarcev has worked with a number of notable athletes, including bodybuilders Flex Wheeler, Bob Paris, and Lee Labrada.

Coach Milos Sarcev, Dennis James, and Chris Cormier had an open debate about the usage of synthol and site-enhancement oils. Sarcev admitted on The Menace podcast that injecting Synthol into his biceps, triceps, and calves was his worst regret of his career.

“You just hope it’s going to go back [to what it was]. It was disgusting. I made a fool out of myself and then I went into Flex Magazine to talk about it. I wish that never existed. But you’d be surprised. I did the biceps, triceps and the calves. I didn’t do the shoulders.”

Milos Sarcev and other bodybuilding coaches reflect on the usage of synthol

In 1999, Sarcev used synthol with some degree of success, but he later claimed that the substance had damaged the aesthetics of his biceps.

He injected synthol into his calves, biceps, and triceps, claims Sarcev. Before concluding the conversation, Dennis James stressed to those present that utilizing site-enhancement oils like synthol had no advantage.

Chris Cormier also described his own use of the contentious substance. Cormier injected synthol into his calves and warned others against doing the same. He said that injecting the substance into the calves kills the muscle. Former Mr. Olympia winner Samir Bannout has mentioned synthol a few times. He recently claimed that Iain Valliere, an Open class athlete, was injecting it into his calf muscles.

Both Cormier and Milos Sarcev concur that coaches should not promote synthol usage. After sharing his experience, Sarcev wants to warn people away from the practice because it may be detrimental to one's job and health.

Athletes and bodybuilders who allegedly used synthol

Site enhancement oils like synthol have been utilized in bodybuilding to change an athlete's look. In every competition, judges are taught to spot asymmetries in a bodybuilder's physique. While some athletes have used the compound without attracting notice, others have placed poorly and had their scores deducted during competitions as a result of the practice.

Milos Sarcev was not the first to reflect on his synthol use with sorrow. He admitted to four-time Olympian Jay Cutler last year that taking synthol enabled him to develop biceps that were 22-and-a-half inches long. However, he experienced problems with the drug over time.

Thiago Santisteban garnered media attention last year for allegedly using synthol after placing eighth in the 2022 Muscle Contest Pro. Many fans think judges particularly punished the 212 bodybuilder because of probable site enhancement oil usage due to the imbalances he demonstrated on stage.

Additionally, there have been more extreme instances of synthol users. Szymon Komandos, an MMA athlete and bodybuilder, recently needed surgery after receiving numerous injections to his biceps. He had treatment to drain the synthol from his arms in November, and he stated that other procedures similar to this one are in the works.

