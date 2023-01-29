“This is going to be very close” - Milos Sarcev predicts a 3-way battle at 2023 Arnold Classic

Milos Sarcev, the bodybuilding coach, has coached numerous top IFBB Pro League competitors.

He has trained several bodybuilders throughout his career, including Flex Wheeler, Bob Paris, and Lee Labrada.

In a recent YouTube interview with IFBB AMA, Sarcev predicted his top three selections for the forthcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

He sees a clear three-way struggle between Dauda, Jacked, and Walker but adds that 'The Giant Killer' might emerge as a dark horse.

Sarcev said:

"It’s going to be a battle between Samson, Andrew, and Nick Walker for sure for top three."

According to Milos Sarcev, Nick Walker might win the show because of his unusually muscular bulk. He argues, however, that the judges should not elevate one piece above the entire package.

Sarcev continued:

"Samson and Andrew have beautiful shape, future of bodybuilding. There’s nothing missing and it’s wow. Andrew has a bit wider structure, some things are thicker. This is going to be very close between them."

He added:

"Nick Walker can win this on the wow factor, just pure muscularity, the conditioning. I just don’t think that should be considered over shape, aesthetics, completeness, and balance."

Milos Sarcev predicts three potential winner of the 2023 Arnold Classic

The annual Arnold Classic, largely considered the sport's second-most prestigious championship, will be held in less than six weeks.

Earlier this month, the organizers released the complete lineup for each level. They upped the prize money for the Men's Open division winner to a record-high $300,000, attracting more competitors to the field.

According to Milos Sarcev, the Arnold Classic competition will see a three-way battle between Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, and Samson Dauda.

Men's Open champion Nick Walker was initially hesitant to compete but subsequently confirmed his participation.

He entered the competition after finishing third and winning the Olympia People's Champ title at the 2022 Mr. Olympia last month.

With a significant physique update last week, he gave followers a glimpse into his preparations.

'The Mutant' feels he is already in better form than he was at this point in his preparation for the 2022 Olympics. He hopes to win his second AC crown.

Samson Dauda is another talented candidate seeking to make a name for himself. 'The Nigerian Lion,' who finished sixth in his Olympia debut, intends to play his own game.

Meanwhile, Andrew Jacked, the 2022 Arnold Classic UK winner, has teamed up with bodybuilding gurus Chris 'Psycho' Lewis and Chris Aceto to prepare for the show. He believes he has what it takes to win any tournament other than the Olympics.

Former Mr. Olympia champion Samir Bannout said Dauda would win if he arrived torn and etched to the bone.

Shaun Clarida, the reigning two-time 212 Olympia champion, will have another chance to establish a name for himself in the Open category.

Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay, a former two-time Mr. Olympia, will be on stage to redeem himself following a disappointing performance at the Olympia.

Milos Sarcev talks about Olympia judges

IFBB coach Milos Sarcev commented on Olympia not assessing posing routines. According to Sarcev, the judges just 'judge' and don't give a 'score.'

He added, saying that he compared that to whether bodybuilding had three rounds like boxing or MMA. In all three rounds, there would have been judging.

The Arnold Classic 2023 is only six weeks away. Fans are looking forward to seeing a battle between Nick Walker, Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked, Shaun Clarida, and many more competitors for the top prize. With Big Ramy announced as one of the new participants, the roster has been spiced up.

