"I am prioritizing myself" - Darwin Uribe pulls out of the 2023 Arnold Classic days ahead of the event

Darwin Uribe, the IFBB Pro bodybuilder and 2021 IFBB Chicago Pro champion, has pulled out of the 2023 Arnold Classic just days ahead of the event. The 2023 Arnold Classic is set to take place from March 2 to 5 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Arnold Classic is the second most prestigious bodybuilding competition in the sport. The most sought-after bodybuilding title is Mr. Olympia as usual. In a recent post on Instagram, the Classic Physique bodybuilder announced his withdrawal.

Darwin Uribe gained fame for his symmetry and slim v-taper. He won the 2021 IFBB Chicago Pro and the victory resulted in him earning a ticket to the 2021 Mr. Olympia but Uribe didn't compete in the prestigious competition.

In 2022, he won the 2022 IFBB Houston Tournament. Speaking about his withdrawal in his Instagram post, Darwin wrote:

"This time I am prioritizing myself, looking for myself, taking my own decisions more than expectations or what people thinks or wants from me as an athlete… I need to live a life, my life! it’s passing away in front of my eyes just for be in preparations, l can’t allow that anymore if I want to stay longer in this sport, I am human too and I come to understand that bodybuilding it’s no everything!"

Darwin Uribe claimed that it was the right time for a reset and to come back stronger next year. Uribe started his withdrawal announcement post with the following statement:

"I don’t know how start but well sometimes in life you gotta accept things even when you don’t want or even when you go against the situations and the same situation kick you and put a bigger obstacle just for make you understand it’s no the right time, life no always go as you planned…"

The 2021 IFBB Chicago Pro champion implied that health issues were the reason for his withdrawal. Darwin Uribe wrote:

"Before I decide no to compete at the Olympia, I sended already my application for the Arnold by that time and I am grateful for get invited for 2nd time as my 6th pro show in my short career as a professional… unfortunately this is something that I won’t be able to finish, sadly no this time, sadly I can’t push through this now and finish because there is always more red flags, and red flags that indicate you it’s time to stop."

The Classic Physique competitor claimed that everyone knew that he was struggling even before the Olympia. Darwin Uribe continued:

"After being in prep pushing my body for the last 7 months straight and competing consecutive since 2021( with no long breaks between shows) my body it’s no responding anymore."

Darwin stated that he wasn't making this post looking for acceptance.

"I don’t care what people thinks if they like or no, support or no, at the end I am living my own life, I haven proving myself of much capable I am so far and I know I can be more and trust me I will keep doing, but for now it’s time to rest and get healthy, i love more training than competing and I will always be in the gym until god allows me."

Darwin Uribe would have been a tough competitor in the Classic Physique division of the 2023 Arnold Classic if he had competed in it. Everyone will be hoping that Uribe recovers well so that they can see him competing again because the 2022 IFBB Houston Tournament champion has a long road ahead of him in bodybuilding.

Darwin Uribe claims he doesn't want to push extreme limits

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Classic Physique competitor explained his decision to withdraw from the 2023 Arnold Classic. He continued his statements in the comment section in which Darwin Uribe said that he doesn't want to push extreme limits.

The Classic Physique bodybuilder said:

"I don’t want to continue pushing extreme limits with things just for step on the stage and for make this weight class again (that take away my potential) and don’t even looking at my best… with all this signals, feeling how I feel right now after competing 11 years, I can say this is not normal and doesn’t feel like the preparations that I am used to have even when I embrace the “suffering” for the condition that I like to present!"

He continued:

"But this is different and it’s making my body get sick often, showing that it’s burn out and beat up and mentally getting me more anxiety and stress, for all this facts that even I don’t want to accept."

The bodybuilder said that he won't be competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic, instead, he will step back and understand the situation and learn from it.

