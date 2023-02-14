"I wake up feeling a lot leaner" - 7X Mr. Olympia Phil Heath reveals his 'good injectable stack'

Phil Heath, the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner, made a name for himself in the open division of the bodybuilding competition. He became a fan favorite among the followers of bodybuilding for his impressive physique.

Heath burst onto the scene as early as 2005 and went on to conquer several bodybuilding competitions around the world. The most notable of his victories were the seven Mr. Olympian titles he won. He was just one title short of the all-time record for the highest number of Mr. Olympia titles, which is owned by Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman.

Ever since stepping off from the bodybuilding stage, he has been taking part in several discussions related to bodybuilding. And once in a while, Phil showcasing his impressive physique still makes the fans think that he might make a comeback.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on February 10, 2023, the question asked to Phil Heath was what was his favorite injectable stack. Replying to this, the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner said:

"Start out in the morning with BPC-157 and TB-500. Before I train IGF-1. I love that. Before I go to sleep, I take Tesamorelin Ipamorelin and I sleep like a baby. I wake up feeling a lot leaner. One cool thing about it is that I don't have the carpal tunnel and the insulin sensitivity problems I once had doing human growth hormone. That's a really good injectable stack that I do. Obviously, I'm doing 200 mg of testosterone cypionate."

In an Instagram video posted on January 23, 2023, Phil Heath revealed that he has been doing cold showers every morning after waking up for the past two years. He claimed that getting into a cold shower after waking up was truly amazing.

He recommended this habit to his followers as well. Phil said some of the benefits of cold showers include increased immune response, better sleep, faster muscle recovery and much more. The seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner continues to provide some useful tips to his followers.

Phil Heath at the Mr. Olympia competition

After finishing in second place during the 2008 Arnold Classic, Phil competed in the 2008 Mr. Olympia. This was his debut Mr. Olympia competition. Despite competing in his first ever Mr. Olympia competition, the talented bodybuilder finished in third place.

He couldn't replicate his success at the 2009 Mr. Olympia as he dropped down to fifth place. Jay Cutler won the 2009 Mr. Olympia title. The Gift (Phil's Nickname) put in a massive effort to finish in second place at the 2010 Mr. Olympia. Jay was once again the champion of the 2010 edition as well.

Phil Heath finally had his Mr. Olympia breakthrough in 2011 when he defeated the reigning champion Jay Cutler to win the 2011 Mr. Olympia title. When Phil clinched the title in 2011 many wouldn't have known this would be the start of a massive streak.

He won the Mr. Olympia title for seven consecutive years from 2011 to 2017. The Gift tied with Arnold Schwarzenegger for the second-most number of Mr. Olympia victories. Heath fell just one short of equalling the record for the highest number of Mr. Olympia titles.

Phil Heath competed in the 2018 and 2020 editions of Mr. Olympia as well and finished in second and third place, respectively.

