"I'm coming back" - Phil Heath teases return to bodybuilding in 2023 with Jay Cutler

Phil Heath, the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner, has teased his comeback to bodybuilding. He won the Mr. Olympia title for seven consecutive years before losing it to the late Shawn Rhoden in 2018.

In a recent interview with Jay Cutler for the Cutler Cast podcast, Phil Heath claimed that he intends to make a comeback to bodybuilding in 2023. The podcast video is available on YouTube.

During the interview, Phil said,

"I was the Planet Hollywood, and a lot of people were just taking pictures and stuff. It does get old. It feels good though. This is different for me. People are like - you're right I'm going to get questions about a comeback, and I am going to come back."

The seven-time Mr. Olympia continued,

"Hey look, all I gotta do is train for three months and see what happens. If I like what I see... then I like what I see."

We'll have to see if Phil Heath really does make a comeback. He has often hinted about coming back. According to Fitness Volt, Heath said earlier in November that 2023 could be the year for him.

Phil Heath said:

"I'm in here doing my thing. That's right, in here, getting better...feels really good being a lot more functional, thank goodness. But yeah, I had one early session today. I just got done doing legs. Now I'm in here doing some sled work. Working on my sprinter form. Yeah man. Totally rebuilding my physique. 2023 is about to be fucking crazy."

Hany Rambod, the coach who guided Hadi Choopan, Derek Lunsford, and Chris Bumstead to emerge victorious at the 2022 Mr. Olympia is also the coach of Phil Heath. Rambod hasn't dismissed the idea of Heath returning to bodybuilding competitions.

But the bodybuilding coach feels it will be 'very difficult' for Heath to win his eighth Mr. Olympia title, according to Fitness Volt. So Phil Heath's followers will have to wait and see if the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner makes a comeback to the sport of bodybuilding.

Phil Heath and Jay Cutler discuss what it would take for Cutler to compete again

During their interaction for the Cutler podcast, Jay Cutler and Phil Heath also spoke about whether Jay was returning to bodybuilding competitions.

Jay Cutler said that fans were thinking he was coming back to compete in the Masters. He also stated that this year's Masters Olympia will be open to athletes 45 and older.

"Are you [Phil] coming back to compete next year? How many times did you get that [at 2022 Mr. Olympia]? You know what, they [fans] are asking for you everywhere I go. And I don't want to hear this Masters shit. Everybody is talking about the Masters Olympia. They [the fans] think I'm coming back for the Masters. I fit the Masters a little more than you do because you [Phil] still look the part man. You're still training all the time. I mean you look great."

Then Phil Heath asked the four-time Mr. Olympia title winner how much it would cost him to do one more (bodybuilding show).

Cutler said:

"I think a million bucks. I would come back and compete right now for a million, I think. Because I'm doing my fit for 50. I mean to 50 in August."

As the interaction went on, it looked like Jay Cutler was kidding. As for the Masters Olympia, Olympia Owner Jake Wood teased the return of the show, according to Fitness Volt. The Masters Olympia was last held in 2012. The 2023 Masters Olympia is scheduled to be held in Romania from August 25 to 27.

