Who is Hadi Choopan? Bodybuilder wins Mr Olympia 2022 title beating Mamdouh Elssbiay and others

The Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan dethroned Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay to triumph in the 2022 Mr Olympia. In the 58th edition of the biggest bodybuilding tournament, Choopan registered his first victory.

Big Ramy has had a tight grip on the Mr Olympia throne for the past two years, and his fans were hoping that he would continue his winning run in 2022 as well. However, Hadi had something else for them. His win undoubtedly came as a big surprise for sports fans.

Choopan was very confident ahead of the tournament. On his Instagram profile, the bodybuilder sought blessings from his fans. In his post, he wrote:

"With the name and remembrance of God, peace be upon Iran and Iranians. I also wish success and happiness, happiness, joy, and peace from God Almighty for one of the great Iranians in the universe, especially my homeland. I ask God that his example will always be placed on me for the happiness of my homeland. My compatriot, I beg for your prayers, great companions. Happiness is the right of all Iranian nation and pray for me for the happiness of all Iranians. Your little soldier Hadi Choopan

Mr Olympia 2022

Winner: Hadi Choopan

Hadi Choopan Prize money: $400,000

Second place: Derek Lunsford

Prize money: $150,000

Third place: Nick Walker

Price money: $100,000

Fourth place: Brandon Curry

Prize money: $40,000

Fifth place: Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay

Prize money: $30,000

Early life and personal life of Hadi Choopan

Hadi Choopan was born on September 26, 1987, in Abnow, Iran. He started competing in bodybuilding tournaments at a young age and was a permanent member of the Iranian national bodybuilding team from 2011 to 2016. He has been competing at Mr Olympia since 2019 but had finished third or fourth.

Choopan finished third at the 2019 Mr Olympia before his ranking dropped to fourth in 2020. Last year, Choopan secured the third position, and now he has finally won the championship.

The 35-year-old bodybuilder has participated in numerous championships in the past few years. Having won 33 national medals, Hadi Choopan is one of the most popular bodybuilders in his country. He won a gold medal at the 2017 Mr Olympia Amateur Championship and a silver medal at the Asia Grand Prix.

The Persian Wolf is very popular among fitness enthusiasts. He has around 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Mr. Olympia winners so far

2022: Hadi Choopan

2021: Mamdouh Elssbiay

2020: Mamdouh Elssbiay

2019: Brandon Curry

2018: Shawn Rhode

2017: Phil Heath

2016: Phil Heath

2015: Phil Heath

2014: Phil Heath

2013: Phil Heath

2012: Phil Heath

2011: Phil Heath

2010: Jay Cutler

2009: Jay Cutler

2008: Dexter Jackson

2007: Jay Cutler

2006: Jay Cutler

2005: Ronnie Coleman

2004: Ronnie Coleman

2003: Ronnie Coleman

2002: Ronnie Coleman

2001: Ronnie Coleman

2000: Ronnie Coleman

1999: Ronnie Coleman

1998: Ronnie Coleman

1997: Dorian Yates

1996: Dorian Yates

1995: Dorian Yates

1994: Dorian Yates

1993: Dorian Yates

1992: Dorian Yates

1991: Lee Haney

1990: Lee Haney

1989: Lee Haney

1988: Lee Haney

1987: Lee Haney

1986: Lee Haney

1985: Lee Haney

1984: Lee Haney

1983: Samir Bannout

1982: Chris Dickerson

1981: Franco Columbu

1980: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1979: Frank Zane

1978: Frank Zane

1977: Frank Zane

1976: Franco Columbu

1975: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1974: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1973; Arnold Schwarzenegger

1972: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1971: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1970: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1969: Sergio Oliva

1968: Sergio Oliva

1967: Sergio Oliva

1966: Larry Scott

1965: Larry Scott

Poll : 0 votes