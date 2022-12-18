Who is Hadi Choopan? Bodybuilder wins Mr Olympia 2022 title beating Mamdouh Elssbiay and others

The Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan dethroned Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay to triumph in the 2022 Mr Olympia. In the 58th edition of the biggest bodybuilding tournament, Choopan registered his first victory.
Big Ramy has had a tight grip on the Mr Olympia throne for the past two years, and his fans were hoping that he would continue his winning run in 2022 as well. However, Hadi had something else for them. His win undoubtedly came as a big surprise for sports fans.
Choopan was very confident ahead of the tournament. On his Instagram profile, the bodybuilder sought blessings from his fans. In his post, he wrote:
"With the name and remembrance of God, peace be upon Iran and Iranians. I also wish success and happiness, happiness, joy, and peace from God Almighty for one of the great Iranians in the universe, especially my homeland. I ask God that his example will always be placed on me for the happiness of my homeland. My compatriot, I beg for your prayers, great companions. Happiness is the right of all Iranian nation and pray for me for the happiness of all Iranians. Your little soldier Hadi Choopan
Mr Olympia 2022
- Winner: Hadi Choopan
- Prize money: $400,000
- Second place: Derek Lunsford
- Prize money: $150,000
- Third place: Nick Walker
- Price money: $100,000
- Fourth place: Brandon Curry
- Prize money: $40,000
- Fifth place: Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay
- Prize money: $30,000
Early life and personal life of Hadi Choopan
Hadi Choopan was born on September 26, 1987, in Abnow, Iran. He started competing in bodybuilding tournaments at a young age and was a permanent member of the Iranian national bodybuilding team from 2011 to 2016. He has been competing at Mr Olympia since 2019 but had finished third or fourth.
Choopan finished third at the 2019 Mr Olympia before his ranking dropped to fourth in 2020. Last year, Choopan secured the third position, and now he has finally won the championship.
The 35-year-old bodybuilder has participated in numerous championships in the past few years. Having won 33 national medals, Hadi Choopan is one of the most popular bodybuilders in his country. He won a gold medal at the 2017 Mr Olympia Amateur Championship and a silver medal at the Asia Grand Prix.
The Persian Wolf is very popular among fitness enthusiasts. He has around 3.2 million followers on Instagram.
Mr. Olympia winners so far
- 2022: Hadi Choopan
- 2021: Mamdouh Elssbiay
- 2020: Mamdouh Elssbiay
- 2019: Brandon Curry
- 2018: Shawn Rhode
- 2017: Phil Heath
- 2016: Phil Heath
- 2015: Phil Heath
- 2014: Phil Heath
- 2013: Phil Heath
- 2012: Phil Heath
- 2011: Phil Heath
- 2010: Jay Cutler
- 2009: Jay Cutler
- 2008: Dexter Jackson
- 2007: Jay Cutler
- 2006: Jay Cutler
- 2005: Ronnie Coleman
- 2004: Ronnie Coleman
- 2003: Ronnie Coleman
- 2002: Ronnie Coleman
- 2001: Ronnie Coleman
- 2000: Ronnie Coleman
- 1999: Ronnie Coleman
- 1998: Ronnie Coleman
- 1997: Dorian Yates
- 1996: Dorian Yates
- 1995: Dorian Yates
- 1994: Dorian Yates
- 1993: Dorian Yates
- 1992: Dorian Yates
- 1991: Lee Haney
- 1990: Lee Haney
- 1989: Lee Haney
- 1988: Lee Haney
- 1987: Lee Haney
- 1986: Lee Haney
- 1985: Lee Haney
- 1984: Lee Haney
- 1983: Samir Bannout
- 1982: Chris Dickerson
- 1981: Franco Columbu
- 1980: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1979: Frank Zane
- 1978: Frank Zane
- 1977: Frank Zane
- 1976: Franco Columbu
- 1975: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1974: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1973; Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1972: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1971: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1970: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1969: Sergio Oliva
- 1968: Sergio Oliva
- 1967: Sergio Oliva
- 1966: Larry Scott
- 1965: Larry Scott