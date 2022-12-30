IFBB abandons point system for 2023 Olympia qualification: Process and deadline explored

Mr. Olympia is one of the most prominent and prestigious bodybuilding competitions in the world and the most recent edition concluded on December 18, 2022. Every professional bodybuilder dreams of competing and winning the Mr. Olympia title someday.

The IFBB (The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) along with Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend have announced the 2023 Olympia Qualification rules. The point system that was followed for this year has been abandoned by the IFBB.

The statement released by IFBB was as follows:

"The IFBB Professional League, along with Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, is pleased to announce the 2023 Olympia Qualification System rules (“OQS”)."

The 2023 Olympia Qualification system rules will qualify athletes for the 2023 Mr. Olympia. The bodybuilders have to win a pro show in order to earn a spot in next year's Mr. Olympia. The qualification period for the 2023 Mr. Olympia is from November 21, 2022, to October 9, 2023.

The 2023 Olympia Qualification process explored

The below-attached statement consists of the process for qualifying for the 2023 Olympia as released on the official IFBB Pro website.

The following competitors qualify for the 2023 Olympia:

Top 5 from the 2022 Mr. Olympia and 2022 Wheelchair Olympia;

Top 3 from all other 2022 Olympia divisions; and

Winner of each contest held during the qualification period.

According to the process released by the IFBB Pro League and Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, the top five bodybuilders from the 2022 Mr. Olympia Men's Open are already qualified. The top five from the 2022 Wheelchair Olympia are also already qualified for the 2023 edition.

The top three competitors from all the other divisions of the 2022 Mr. Olympia are also qualified. The remaining competitors will qualify by winning a contests that is held during the qualification period (November 21, 2022, to October 9, 2023).

What was the Qualification process for the 2022 Mr. Olympia?

A points-based qualification system was used for the 2022 Mr. Olympia. According to Fitness Volt, points are awarded to competitors who place in second to fifth positions at specific bodybuilding competitions. The competitors, who also earned an invite to the 2021 Mr. Olympia but couldn't compete due to covid restrictions, were awarded five points to their overall total.

Hadi Choopan (Image via Generation Iron)

The top five bodybuilders from the men's open division of 2021 Mr. Olympia were invited to compete in the 2022 Mr. Olympia. The top three from the remaining divisions were also invited to compete. Winners of the pro show secured a direct qualification for the 2022 Mr. Olympia. In tier four competitions, the bodybuilders who finished in second, third, fourth and fifth place will score four, three, two and one points, respectively.

According to Fitness Volt, Chicago Pro, Portugal Pro, Romania Muscle Fest Pro, Legion Sports Fest Pro, and Puerto Rico Pro competitions are ranked in tier three. For tier three competitions, competitors finishing in second, third, fourth and fifth place will score six, five, four, and three points, respectively.

Arnold Classic Australia, Arnold Classic Brazil, Arnold Classic UK, Pittsburgh Pro, New York Pro, Tampa Pro, Toronto Pro, Japan Pro, and Europa Pro Championships are ranked as tier two competitions, according to Fitness Volt. Bodybuilders who finish in second, third, fourth and fifth place finishes will score eight, seven, six and five points, respectively.

Only the Arnold Classic (USA) and Rising Phoenix (excluding the Arizona Pro) were ranked as tier one competitions. Bodybuilders who secure a second, third, fourth and fifth place finish will score ten, nine, eight and seven points, respectively. The Olympia team also has the authority to send out special invites.

Poll : 0 votes