IFBB to take action against athletes withdrawing from invitational shows

The IFBB (International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness) is an international organization governing the sport on multiple levels and stages. While they organize a variety of competitions around the world, the organization is most-famously known for two prestigious competitions, Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic.

In a recent statement given by the IFBB Pro League, the organization addressed the issues surrounding professional bodybuilders pulling out from invitational shows. They notified athletes through an email that in the future, athletes will be required to provide a doctor’s note or a 'legitimate reason' before withdrawing from an invitational show. Failing to do so may result in a suspension and/or a fine being handed to them.

According to Fitness Volt, the email sent to the IFBB Pro League competitors read:

"If an athlete signs up to be considered for ANY invitational contest such as the Arnold or any other professional contest that is an invitational and then decides after the list has been announced or posted to pull out, you must consider that you have taken a spot away from other athletes who were training and looking for a chance to be invited. This is also detrimental to the promoters that have only allowed for a certain number of athletes on their roster and who were counting on the athletes that they had invited.

"For all future IFBB Pro League Invitational events, if a competitor has made the final list on an invitational contest and makes the decision to withdraw once the roster has been announced or the promoter has notified them that they made the list, they must provide a doctor’s excuse or legitimate reason for withdrawal, or a suspension and/or fine will be imposed on the athlete and the athlete will be prohibited from competition. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation."

IFBB issues warning: Awodibu's withdrawal

The warning came after two bodybuilders, Blessing Awodibu and Charles Griffen, withdrew from the 2023 Arnold Classic after the final list of competitors was announced.

Blessing Awodibu announced that he will not be competing in the Classic on the 10th of January through an Instagram post. The post read:

"Huge thanks to the @arnoldsports for the invite, one of my all time favourite show 🙏🏾. but unfortunately I will not be doing the Arnold this year."

His main reason for the withdrawal was to focus and work on himself after his disappointing finish (out of the top 15) in the 2022 Mr. Olympia. He referred to his seemingly jam-packed schedule last year that saw him compete for the Mr. Olympia title soon after making an appearance at the Indy and New York IFBB Pro contests.

"Going off completely for almost 3 months after Indy and New York shows and travelling really affected my Olympia prep negatively, I definitely lost some muscle mass and I didn’t have enough time to fill out my physique before the Olympia. So right now I’m just giving my body the much needed time to bring my shape back before any prep. Expect a crazy comeback later this year from #theboogieman."

