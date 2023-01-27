"It's all business" - Andrew Jacked on his plan to win 2023 Arnold Classic

Andrew Jacked is one of the most promising talents in the sport of bodybuilding. In 2022, he claimed the overall bodybuilding title at the 2022 Arnold Classic Amateur. Winning the 2022 Arnold Classic Amateur helped him earn his pro card.

After his victory in the 2022 Arnold Classic Amateur, Andrew Jacked emerged victorious in the 2022 Texas Pro and the 2022 Arnold Classic UK.

He then made his Mr. Olympia debut at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Andrew finished in eighth place. Competing in his first ever Mr. Olympia and finishing in eighth place would have been a massive motivation for Andrew.

With the 2023 Arnold Classic soon approaching, he will be looking forward to competing in this famous bodybuilding competition. Jacked has made some changes to his coaching staff.

Chris 'Psycho' Lewis will guide Andrew through his training sessions. Chris Aceto will be looking over the diet and supplementation of the Nigerian bodybuilder.

In a video posted on Muscular Development Magazine's YouTube channel on January 25, 2023, Andrew Jacked was involved in an interaction with Giles Thomas, the host of the Global Muscle show.

Speaking ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic, Andrew Jacked opened up about his new coaching staff, who are helping with the preparations for the 2023 Arnold Classic. He said:

"I like working with people that go together. I think things will be very smooth. He said it's cool, so I'll walk with him (Chris Aceto) for the Arnold. Yeah, it started. Aceto, the real technician. He's a wonderful guy."

He added:

"Well, both are Chris. I'm working with Chris and Chris. Both of them are amazing people to start with. Amazing. It's all business and not brotherly or intimacy or whatever."

The Nigerian Bodybuilder further continued:

"Even 'Psycho' I told him, bro, I need a drill sergeant, not a brother. And he's like, he wanted the same too. We train and we go. There is no time for chit chat, smiling, whatever, no. We are in this for business and that's exactly what I want. Aceto is doing his thing, and I'm like, yeah, good, awesome."

Andrew Jacked will be aiming for the 2023 Arnold Classic but will be facing tough competition from his fellow competitors, such as Big Ramy, Nick Walker, Shaun Clarida, and several others. He also plans to take a break after the Arnold Classic and has also set his sights on the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

The 2022 Texas Pro Champion said:

"For me, I'm here for learning. I'm here for, it's something I need and not what I want. Yeah, after the Arnold I will just go have fun and take some time off, German vacation, have good holidays and start the off-season again."

He further said:

"I'm not thinking about any shows now. I'm not thinking of competing in any show now. I'm just want to like, I'm not even thinking about the Arnold per say. I'm more focused on the training. I'm just looking forward to the Olympia because I know any other competition I step into I'll win."

Though the Nigerian bodybuilder's goal is the 2023 Mr. Olympia, Andrew Jacked will try to clinch the 2023 Arnold Classic Title as well.

Andrew Jacked further opens about his training atmosphere

Chris Lewis and Chris Aceto, Andrew Jacked's new coaching team, have been training the Nigerian bodybuilder. Speaking about his new training atmosphere, Andrew said:

"We spoke a little, he (Chris Lewis) said, yeah, man let's give it a shot, I came over. It's been fun so far. He's been a good one because everything about his style of training is something I admire you know. I like the old-school time of working out because that's how I train myself."

The 2022 Texas Pro Champion said that training with Chris Lewis is different. He also feels that he's learning the basics all over again.

Andrew Jacked insisted that he will definitely make some improvements with the help of his new coaching staff. Andrew Jacked spoke about Arnold Schwarzenegger owing him two handshakes.

He said:

"First of all, Arnold (Schwarzenegger) owes me two handshakes. He owes me two handshakes because I won the overall amateur back in Ohio in March. And for the Arnold Classic UK, he was supposed to be there so he owes me two handshakes. This is the 35th edition of the Arnold and I'm like, I'll just go have fun. I'll just go have fun so."

The 2023 Arnold Sports festival will be held from March 2 to 5, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

