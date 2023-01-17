"He's so freaky" - King Kamali dubs Andrew Jacked's shape as Nick Walker's 'Kryptonite' at 2023 Arnold Classic

Shahriar Kamali, most commonly known as King Kamali, is a former professional bodybuilder. He has competed in several competitions, including Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic. Kamali finished first in the heavyweight division of the 1999 NPC Nationals.

Despite retiring from pro bodybuilding, he has been keeping a close watch on the sport. With the Arnold Classic soon approaching, several bodybuilders have started preparing for the event. Last week the prize money for Arnold Classic was increased from $200,000 to $300,000.

This has attracted interest from several top-notch bodybuilders. Nick Walker announced his participation in the Arnold Classic. Andrew Jacked and Patrick Moore are also competing for the Arnold Classic Title. While speaking in a video posted on the YouTube channel of RxMuscle - The Truth in Bodybuilding, King Kamali answered the question about whether Andrew Jacked could beat Nick Walker. King said

"Okay, that's the key at this particular show. Any other, if we were talking about a year from now, my answer would have immediately been yes immediately but having only eight weeks, seven weeks to start training and dieting and all that stuff. It's going to be hard."

King Kamali further continued,

"Here's the curve ball, was Nick compared to Andrew Jacked at the Olympia? (not really) see that's the scary part if I was Nick Walker and if I'm advising Nick Walker. You didn't stand next to this mutant (Andrew Jacked). What Nick Walker has is freak factor. We all agree on that, he's freaky. What's Nick Walker's kryptonite? Someone who is shapely and freaky. That's exactly what Andrew is. Andrew is a shapely, freaky dude."

King Kamali had some words of praise for Andrew Jacked. He said,

"Andrew(Jacked) is so again. He's so freaky and he's and that skin that 3D, the pores and stuff that he has when hits his muscles and stuff. You and I have discussed it Dave. It's not rocket science. We don't need to go and reanalyze the Olympia as we did before. This guy gets hams and glutes it's lights out."

The 2023 Arnold Classic is expected to have tough competition with Shaun Clarida, Andrew, and Walker. It sure has all the aspects to become the best Arnold Classic in recent years.

Chris Aceto shares his opinion on Nick Walker and Andrew Jacked

Chris Aceto was also involved in the interaction between Dave Palumbo and King Kamali. During the exchange, Chris Aceto shared his opinion on 'The Mutant' (Nick Walker). He said:

"I think that Nick [Walker] one on one is more dangerous to like Hadi or more dangerous to Lunsford alone as opposed to like a group of four because you just like compliment the freakiness and you don't say. You know, you don't measure it up versus like he could overwhelm people in some ways, like a Derek [Lunsford] or a Hadi [Choopan] one-on-one on some poses."

Speaking about the 2022 Texas Pro title winner, Andrew Jacked, Chris Aceto said:

"But you take a real real real look [at Andrew Jacked], you might say, God, you know he might be way better than he actually looks here because he's very in proportion and he's got like the narrow waist, narrow hips, big thighs, wide shoulders"

The 2023 Arnold Classic will be held from March 2 to 5 in Columbus, Ohio. Apart from Nick Walker and Andrew Jacked, the 2023 Arnold Classic roster includes William Bonac, Shaun Clarida, Samson Dauda, Kamal Elgargni, Patrick Moore, Justin Rodriguez, and Akim Williams.

