Andrew Jacked and Patrick Moore confirmed for 2023 Arnold Classic

Patrick Moore and Andrew Jacked have both formally joined the 2023 Arnold Classic to contend for the top prize.

The verified Instagram of Arnold Sports announced that Jacked has joined the official roaster for the competition.

The Greater Columbus Convention Center, Ohio Expo Center, and other Central Ohio sites in Columbus, Ohio, will host the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival from March 2–5.

The organizers announced on Instagram that Andrew Jacked and Patrick Moore will take part in the forthcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

Due to their participation in the program, Andrew Jacked and Patrick Moore will have the chance to compete for the Open division's record $300,000 prize. Following complaints about the lack of elite competitors in the tournament, fellow star Nick Walker was recently included on the list as well.

Compared to the previous roster, there is a lot more excitement now that Walker will be competing with Jacked and Moore.

Patrick Moore's Mobybuilding journey

After a strong performance at the IFBB New York Pro in 2018, bodybuilding veteran Patrick Moore first garnered attention for his symmetrical and jacked look. With frequent tournament performances each year, he has established himself as one of the sport's most dependable competitors. He won the Men's Open division at the 2019 IFBB California Pro, earning him the top prize. He also received an invitation to the Mr. Olympia competition, where he made his debut in the top ten.

Moore traveled to the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival, where he had his first performance and placed tenth. He rose to sixth position in the New York Professional before climbing to fourth position at the California Professional.

Moore returned the next season stronger than ever and won the 2021 California Pro, despite not participating in the Olympia that year. He finished 14th at the 2021 Mr. Olympia after falling out of the top 10. Moore made the decision to take a break from the sport as a result of the underwhelming showing, and he even hinted at a potential switch to the Classic Physique class upon his return.

After undergoing surgery for his Achilles tendon, which may have put a stop to his bodybuilding aspirations, he provided a positive update.

Andrew Jacked's bodybuilding journey

Mr. Olympia's 2022 saw a remarkable performance from rising contender Andrew Jacked. He had one of the best rookie campaigns in 2022, which began with a victory over Arnold Amateur in the Men's Super Heavyweight division. At the Texas Pro, Andrew backed it up with another convincing win. He carried on his winning streak and easily defeated his rivals to win the Arnold Classic UK.

He was one of the most anticipated competitors at the Olympia competition. Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, a two-time Mr. Olympia champion, expressed his support for Jacked in the run-up to the show. Jacked's addition, according to him, made it one of the most thrilling editions of the preceding 20 years.

Jacked ultimately placed eighth in his first Olympia participation, breaking into the top ten. Andrew had a 102-degree fever and bronchitis before the event, which his coach George Farah subsequently disclosed. Although they debated leaving, Andrew was adamant about going on stage.

