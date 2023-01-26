“It truly feels amazing!” - Phil Heath shares new morning routine while showing off tighter midsection

Phil Heath is undeniably a legend in the sport of bodybuilding with a total of seven Sandow trophies to his name. Aptly nicknamed 'The Gift', Heath, in his prime, showcased some of the most dominant poses the Mr. Olympia stage has ever seen. Although Heath has taken a two-year break from professionally competing in the sport, he has not officially retired and all signs point towards a strong comeback.

Mr Olympia Phil Heath poses during a media call ahead of the 2012 IFBB Australian Pro Grand Prix XIII

After his loss to Shawn Rhoden in 2018, many people believed that his mid-section was part of Heath's physique that lost him the Mr. Olympia title. However, Heath recently shared a video on Instagram showing his audience his new morning routine: an ice cold bath.

"My new morning routine is getting into this 39 degree @coldplunge ... I have been doing morning cold showers for 2 years now but it wasn’t enough. I can’t lie, I was a little nervous about getting into this thing LOL I knew all my aches and pains would expose themselves but DAMN it truly feels amazing! It’s important to focus on your breathing and know that the ache of the cold doesn’t last long. Once you’re 1-2 minutes in you start to feel incredible. I recommend that everyone get into cold water as soon as they rise! ... The benefits- Increased immune response, reduction of free radicals, faster muscle recovery and repair, better sleep, improves the body’s antioxidant capacity, and increases white blood count plus it increases mood, regulates blood sugar, and aids in fat burning ... EVERY DAMN DAY we must do things that challenge us. Those who run from fear also run from their destiny! ... HAPPY MONDAY!"

Right after his 7th Olympia title in 2017, Heath underwent surgery for two huge hernias. Since then, Heath has struggled to maintain a tight core that contributed to the loss of his title.

A significant improvement in his mid-section was seen in Heath's physique throughout last year and in the above video. His abs are much clearer, giving his overall mid-section a much tighter look post-surgery.

Phil Heath shows off his physique ahead of the 2020 Mr. Olympia (Image via Instagram/@philheath)

Heath teases a return to professional bodybuilding

Earlier this month, Heath appeared as a guest on Jay Cutler's podcast Cutler Cast, where he teased a return to the professional stage:

"I was the Planet Hollywood, and a lot of people were just taking pictures and stuff. It does get old. It feels good though. This is different for me. People are like - you're right I'm going to get questions about a comeback, and I am going to come back ... Hey look, all I gotta do is train for three months and see what happens. If I like what I see... then I like what I see."

It remains to be seen whether Phil Heath will compete this year, but judging from all the recent interviews, social media posts, and an overall better-looking physique, it looks like it might just happen.

