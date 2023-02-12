"Light toxic behavior" - Joey Swoll reacts to accusations of misogyny

Joey Swoll, who tries to make gyms and fitness centers more user-friendly, is receiving strong criticism from his fans and followers. Swoll posted a statement on February 9, 2023, on his official Twitter account after some fans accused him of disrespecting a woman on the streaming platform TikTok.

Swoll has grown popular in recent years by posting gym-related content. He has been involved in several incidents where he has called out people for unacceptable behavior at the gym. In one incident, someone at the gym cursed at bodybuilder Charly Joung while the bodybuilder was posing shirtless in the gym.

The social media influencer called out the man who cursed Charly. In another incident, Joey condemned a female influencer who termed a man a f**king feral for looking in her direction and trying to help her attach weights to a barbell, according to Fitness Volt. Swoll called out the woman for her behavior.

But Joey's actions haven't been well received by some of his fans because they feel he represents prejudice against women. At the same time, some expressed that this may end up with women being attacked in the gym. Responding to the allegations in his recent post on Twitter, Joey Swoll wrote:

"I’ve spent the last couple years creating a platform to do something I’ve been doing all my life - promote a positive gym experience for all. Sometimes that means highlighting great deeds, and sometimes it means bringing to light toxic behavior."

He further continued:

"But no matter the subject of the video, it is always done with an attempt to inspire everyone to do better, and be better. I’ve been so blessed to have this become a movement with a message bigger than myself or anyone. It has been so inspiring and amazing to see."

In his post on Twitter, Joey Swoll claimed that he had been trying to create a positive gym experience for everyone in recent years. But we have to wait and see if Joey's reply to the claims against him is accepted by his fans.

Joey Swoll expresses disappointment about how the context of his videos was perceived differently

Joey Swoll expressed disappointment about how his message was termed misogynic by some of his fans and some of his media outlets. The social media influencer wrote:

"However, it is sad that people are trying to use my message to push an agenda I absolutely do not agree with. If you actually go to my page you’ll see I’ve done an equal amount of videos on men and women because gender has nothing to do with it."

Swoll claimed that he had no agenda other than making the gym safer for everyone. Joey Swoll further stated that he has made videos about women being harassed in the gym and how he has spoken to them. The gym enthusiast wrote:

"Again if you go to my page you’ll see I’ve covered several videos of women being harassed in gyms, spoken to them personally to make sure they’re ok, befriended them, and have even bought gym memberships to new gyms for these women who were being bullied where they can feel safe.

"There have been some who have taken it upon themselves to take my words of positivity and create situations of harassment, misogyny, body shaming, or any other version of spreading hate."

The social media influencer then wrote that he wanted to say two things to everyone. Joey Swoll wrote:

"Number 1 - my videos have made a big impact on the gym community and helped thousands of men and women over the last year start their fitness journey, overcome their fear and anxiety, and I’m NEVER going to stop helping people and standing up to bullies and toxic gym culture.

"And anyone who’s ever met me at the gym, or anywhere, no matter their age, body, gender, or race, can attest to my kindness, inclusion, and message of positivity. It’s one of the things I’m most proud of."

He continued:

"Number 2 - anyone trying to use my words, videos, platform, or my message as an excuse to harass, body shame, or demean anyone of any gender is no friend or follower of mine. They are just as much a bully as any video I’ve highlighted on my page. They do not stand FOR me, nor do they stand WITH me. To those people i say, with every fiber of my heart - 'DO BETTER.'"

Toward the end of his post, Joey Swoll stated that anyone who tries to use his videos or words as an excuse to harass someone or body shame them is not a friend or follower of his.

He assured everyone that he would never stop standing up to bullies and toxic gym culture. Joey's work has received appreciation from the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. The GOAT bodybuilder has stated that he wants to get together with Joey Swoll and spread more positivity.

