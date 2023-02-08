“I’ve been really impressed” - Arnold Schwarzenegger lauds fitness influencer Joey Swoll for ‘pushes positivity’

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently collaborated with fitness blogger Joey Swoll. This was to promote his idea of making gyms a welcoming environment for everyone.

Schwarzenegger is undoubtedly the most well-known bodybuilder of all time. His career as a bodybuilder and as an actor is unmatched by any bodybuilder so far. His lending his voice to a campaign is bound to have great results.

Schwarzenegger and Swoll revealed their collaboration was to encourage positivism at the gym, in a recent issue of The Pump Daily newsletter.

"You may have seen me tweet about Joey Swoll.... I’ve been really impressed at how he pushes positivity in the gym and encourages people to be welcoming while also teaching some basic human etiquette. I wanted to ask him a few questions since this newsletter is my positive corner of health and fitness."

In the future, the two will work together on other projects, Arnold Schwarzenegger continued:

"Alright, we’ll be getting together soon and spreading more positivity, but in the meantime, I hope that helps a lot of you."

How Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joey Swoll came to collaborate

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a former seven-time Mr Olympia champion, dominated the bodybuilding competition at his peak. He co-starred with Lou Ferrigno in the 1977 documentary Pumping Iron, which contributed to the growth of the sport.

After a distinguished career, Schwarzenegger achieved success in Hollywood and rose to the status of a bona fide celebrity with a string of successful blockbusters.

Joey Swoll, a fitness celebrity, is spearheading a campaign against 'toxic gym culture' and bad gym etiquette. A female TikToker recently made fun of other gym visitors for making loud grunting noises while exercising.

She offended Swoll by criticizing others who strive to improve their health in public. He even went so far as to demand the suspension of her membership while praising the other users who called her out in the comment area.

Swoll asked the woman, who identified herself as a personal trainer, to contribute to making the area safer for everyone.

When one of Swoll's tweets grabbed the attention of The Terminator star last week, they engaged in a friendly online conversation. Swoll received praise from Arnold for his energetic gym behavior.

"My team just showed me this. Last time I met you, I ran right over to you because of your body. Next time, it’s going to be because of your mind and all of the positivity you’re spreading in fitness."

Arnold @Schwarzenegger Joey Swoll @TheJoeySwoll One of the coolest moments of my life meeting the man who inspired me to start bodybuilding @Schwarzenegger at the Arnold Australia. I would love to travel and start doing expos again. There is nothing better than meeting all of you and making great memories like this one. One of the coolest moments of my life meeting the man who inspired me to start bodybuilding @Schwarzenegger at the Arnold Australia. I would love to travel and start doing expos again. There is nothing better than meeting all of you and making great memories like this one. https://t.co/fuIeIgP3UN My team just showed me this. Last time I met you, I ran right over to you because of your body. Next time, it’s going to be because of your mind and all of the positivity you’re spreading in fitness. twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/s… My team just showed me this. Last time I met you, I ran right over to you because of your body. Next time, it’s going to be because of your mind and all of the positivity you’re spreading in fitness. twitter.com/TheJoeySwoll/s…

There was another incident related to gym behaviour where Joey Swoll spoke out. He criticized a female TikToker who made fun of an elderly man's mannerisms while exercising at the gym.

He even went so far as to demand the suspension of her membership while praising the other users who called her out in the comment area.

Swoll's callout moved her to apologize. She apologized for blowing the situation out of proportion and thanked Swoll for waking her awake.

Last month, Joey Swoll experienced a health scare after learning that his heart had hereditary anomalies. Fortunately, he caught the problem early enough for it to save his life. He urged his two million Instagram followers to take care of their health and visit their doctors often if they were experiencing any pain.

