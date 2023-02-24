"You have to be half-crazy..." - Kevin Levrone dismisses chances of Big Ramy's comeback at 2023 Arnold Classic

Kevin Levrone is a former IFBB pro bodybuilder well-known in the bodybuilding community. As a pro bodybuilder, Levrone went against Ronnie Coleman, Flex Wheeler, and Dorian Yates.

He has also won the Arnold Classic title twice in his career. Kevin Levrone claimed the second most prestigious title in the sport of bodybuilding, the Arnold Classic title, in 1994 and 1996.

Since stepping away from bodybuilding, Kevin has been very keen on the current happenings in his former profession. The 2023 Arnold Classic is just days away, and the anticipation of who will claim the title at the Arnold Classic is increasing.

In a recent video posted on the YouTube channel called RxMuscle - The Truth in Bodybuilding, Kevin Levrone interacted with Dave Palumbo. During the interaction, Kevin said of Big Ramy:

"Knowing Ramy and knowing his personality—I've sat down and talked with him—he's not as crazy as someone like you [Dave Palumbo]. I'm going to put it to you straight. You have to be half crazy to take it to that edge and just say, you know what, I don't give a s**t what happens, I'm going to put my life on the line for this show, I've certainly felt like that and I've certainly did that a lot of times."

He continued:

"I don't think he has the b***s and the guts to even take it to that place where he needs to say, you know what, no matter what happens, I'm going to take it and get ripped and get shredded. I just don't think it's in his DNA."

Kevin Levrone then spoke about Big Ramy finishing fifth at the 2022 Mr. Olympia and about Ramy trying to redeem himself at the 2023 Arnold Classic:

"You know, as sad as it is to see him lose, I was there. It probably took the wind out of his sails. Because I know the fans and people like me watching. It was a tough blow.

"Thinking as far as an athlete and a champion, wanting to redeem himself, that's a normal thing. That's probably a normal move for him. Who can say what the future will bring for him, you know."

The two-time Arnold Classic winner added:

"We can sit back and say, 'Well, he can't do this or this can't be done.' I mean, he's still young, I believe he's still young. Time will tell what falls because there was a time of the day when I tore my chest and people called me fly by night, and I couldn't come back and I couldn't do this."

Big Ramy and several other bodybuilders entered the title race for the 2023 Arnold Classic after the prize money was increased to $300,000. Ramy will face off against Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, Samson Dauda, and Shaun Clarida.

Kevin Levrone praises competitors who entered the 2023 Arnold Classic on short notice

The 2023 Arnold Classic has seen several high-profile bodybuilders enter the competition. Kevin Levrone praised the competitors who entered the Arnold Classic on such short notice. He said:

"I think it’s a good move. I think they should go out there and make the money. I mean, that’s what it’s all about. What’s the point of being a professional if you’re not going to get in shape and compete. It’s all about getting on stage, using your physique as a business. Because this is a business."

Kevin Levrone continued:

"You can’t get all emotional and try to duck shows and run out of a show because there’s competition. Get out there where the competition is and see how good you are. You only got that small window of opportunity."

Kevin Levrone tipped a hat to every competitor who decided to compete in the Arnold Classic. The two-time Arnold Classic winner said:

"Hats off to the guys for jumping in it. Go do all the shows you possibly can but do it smart. You know, for me, you know, it was like, you get in shape, I’m glad we had the European Tour, because once you get in shape, it’s easier to maintain that shape. Instead of getting in shape and then waiting and coming back, it's just dieting up and down."

The 2023 Arnold Classic is set to be held from March 2 to 5 in Columbus, Ohio.

