Legendary Bodybuilder Flex Wheeler honored with Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award

Flex Wheeler, considered to be one of the legends of the sport of bodybuilding, has been honored with the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award at the 35th annual Arnold Sports Festival.

Born in Fresno, California, Wheeler gave some of the greatest bodybuilders of all time a run for their money during his days as a professional bodybuilder. He faced off against the likes of the eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner and one of the GOAT's of bodybuilding, six-time Mr. Olympia title winner Dorian Yates and Jay Cutler.

Despite retiring from bodybuilding, Flex Wheeler continues to be actively involved in the sport of bodybuilding. Nowadays, he takes part in discussions regarding present day bodybuilding events. Wheeler also posts some workout videos now and then on his Instagram account.

In his successful career in bodybuilding, Flex Wheeler claimed the Arnold Classic four times and finished as a runner-up three times at Mr. Olympia. He was presented with the award by the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner and one of the GOATs of bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wheeler has suffered from injuries and health complications. As a result of one of his health complications, Flex Wheeler's right leg was amputated in 2019. Back in 2022, the legendary bodybuilder also revealed that his transplanted kidney was in an unstable condition post-surgery, showing signs of failure.

Flex Wheeler thanked Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Weider and Jim Manion after receiving the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award

Flex Wheeler thanked Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Weider (co-founder of the International Federation of Bodybuilders), and Jim Manion (IFBB Pro League President) after being honored with the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award.

The four-time Arnold Classic champion said:

"I just want to get some business done before all the snot and tears come out of my eyes too much. First, I want to give honor to God, without him we wouldn't be here. Next, I want to give honor to Joe Weider, because absolutely if it wasn't him none of us would be here or exist in this sport."

Flex Wheeler further continued:

"Jim Manion when I turned pro in 1992, I had the honor of Joe Weider and Jim Manion walking me out on stage, and Joe told him, 'You better give this kid a contract,' well, he did. Thank you so much. If it wasn't for the NPC there would not be an IFBB, and we would not be standing here right now. Jim Lorimer, it's bittersweet to accept this without this you here."

Wheeler claimed that he had the honor of Arnold Schwarzenegger, calling him one of the greatest of all time. He said:

"I never won the Olympia, but I had the honor of this man (Arnold Schwarzenegger) here calling me one of the greatest of all time, and that's better than anything to have that recognition and a gratitude from your fellow colleagues, what more could you ask for. There's so much I want to say but I'll leave it at this, in the words of the great Jackie Robinson, I was built for this. God truly built me to last."

Flex Wheeler's father and sister were among the audience watching him receive the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award. According to Fitness Volt, the organizers of the 2023 Arnold Classic revealed a video presenting the four-time Arnold Classic winner's career path in the IFBB Pro League.

Speaking about Wheeler, Arnold Schwarzenegger said:

"I told you many times, you won four Arnold Classics, I always considered you one of the greatest champions of all time. You had symmetry, the size. Thank you very much for your great service."

Last year, the award wasn't presented. But the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner Ronnie Coleman in 2021.

