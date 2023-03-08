Germany's Urs Kalecinski is one of the most promising bodybuilders in the world today. After finishing third at the 2022 Olympia, Kalecinski began the new year by competing in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Kalecinski took to the stage at the Classic last weekend against some of the most-formidable athletes in the Classic Physique division. He posed a serious threat to the winner Ramon 'Dino' and finished the competition in second place. The German bodybuilder took to his Instagram profile to reveal that he had been hospitalized five days before the Classic due to food poisoning. Along with the revelation, he had an inspiring message for all the young bodybuilders:

"Let this be a reminder to all the young bodybuilders out there: no matter what obstacles come your way, you have the power to overcome them and achieve greatness. Believe in yourself and never give up on your dreams until you reach your goals or your maximum aesthetic."

Urs Kalecinski mentioned that he was laser focused on the competition despite the hospitalization. Revealing that he was hospitalized, the bodybuilder wrote:

"Strength isn’t just about the muscles you build, it’s about the willpower you have to keep pushing forward. Even when I was in the hospital just 5 days before my competition because of food poisoning i got, I never lost sight of my goals."

Kalecinski then thanked his coach Stefan Kienzl for supporting him throughout the whole process.

"so thankful for my coach @bossofoutlaw ... who stayed at my side thru this whole time and made the perfect decisions to bring our best possible package this weekend 🙏🏻"

Kalecinski's life and career so far

Urs was born in 1998 and is now 24 years old. The fact that he has risen to this height in the sport at this young age is truly commendable.

The German was initially interested in skiing as a child and wanted to pursue it professionally. However, things took a turn when he realized that he would have to give up his education to train regularly in the sport as he did not live in the mountains.

As a naturally athletic kid, Urs began noticing the size and musculature that pushed him towards the sport of bodybuilding. At the age of 18, he began competing in the sport.

Here's what his career looks like so far:

2019 NPC Worldwide Amateur Olympia UK Men’s Classic Physique – class C: 4th place

2019 IFBB Pro League Dennis James Classic Pro Men’s Classic Physique: 6th place

2021 IFBB Pro League Xtreme Bodybuilding & Fitness Pro Men’s Classic Physique: 2nd place

2021 IFBB Pro League Tampa Pro Men’s Classic Physique: 1st place

2021 IFBB Pro League Olympia Pro Men’s Classic Physique: 4th place

2022 IFBB Pro League Arnold Classic USA Pro Men’s Classic Physique: 3rd place

2022 IFBB Pro League Boston Pro Men’s Classic Physique: 1st place

2022 IFBB Pro League Kuwait Classic Pro Men’s Classic Physique: 1st place

2022 IFBB Pro League Olympia Men’s Classic Physique: 3rd place

2023 IFBB Pro League Arnold Classic Men's Classic Physique: 2nd place

Urs is definitely an up-and-coming star in the sport. With a long career ahead of him, the young bodybuilder will be looking to begin the journey by dethroning Chris Bumstead at the Olympia this year.

