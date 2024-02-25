"Lines were on point and conditioning was spot on"- Ronnie Coleman picks his favorite Mr. Olympia Physique out of 8 consecutive title-winning seasons

Ronnie Coleman, the eight-time Mr Olympia champion, recently opened up about his favorite physique out of all his contests at Mr Olympia.

Coleman is arguably one of the greatest bodybuilders to ever take up the sport. Despite starting his career relatively late, he left an unforgettable mark on the sport.

Throughout his career as a bodybuilder, Coleman became the epitome of success when he won the Mr Olympia title eight times consecutively. In these years, he had changes in his overall physique, which were very minute to be observed by a layman.

In a podcast with Brian Shaw, Ronnie Coleman opened up on his favorite physique over the years he competed in Mr Olympia.

"My favorite one is gonna be '98 because thats the one I had the thickness that was really compact. Lines were on point and the conditioning was spot on. The first one I feel, I still look at that first one and it brings tears to my eyes," he said.

Coleman also opened up about whether he tried to maintain or replicate such a physique every year.

"You know time progresses, it doesn't stand still. As time progresses, so does everything else. The body doesn't stand still, it degresses. Luckily for me it was progressing. If its degressing, you're going backwards ain't too much good in going backwards," he said.

Ronnie Coleman's bodybuilding career

Ronnie Coleman used to be a footballer during his university days and played as a linebacker for the Grambling State Tigers. On completion of his college, he used to deliver pizza before becoming a police officer. During his tenure as a police officer, he started going to the gym after being suggested by his colleague.

He won his first bodybuilding contest, which was 1990 Mr. Texas. Following that, it took him some years to gain momentum. Coleman won his first contest as a professional five years later in 1995 at the Canada Pro Cup.

Coleman is the epitome of perseverance and hard work. He contested his first Mr Olympia in 1992. Coleman was crowned Mr Olympia in the year 1998 for the first time after many years of relentless hard work.

He went on to continue his winning streak for a record eight years consecutively, making him a legend in the sport. Ronnie Coleman holds the record for the most Mr Olympia wins as a professional bodybuilder.