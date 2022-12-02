World-famous bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman has always been a successful name in the bodybuilding industry. What happened to him that changed his life and bodybuilding career forever?

The US-born bodybuilder won the Mr. Olympia title eight straight times, earned 26 IFBB professional titles, and is also regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. Coleman, though, has now lost most of his mobility.

What happened to Ronnie Coleman? What surgeries did he undergo?

Ronnie Coleman became famous as a renowned powerlifter and bodybuilder who lifted the heaviest weight possible. That, though, came at quite the price of his entire career and changed everything.

Coleman’s rigorous training took a serious toll on his body and affected his physical health, forcing him to lose his mobility. Due to multiple surgeries and other procedures, the 58-year-old lost most of his mobility and was bound to a wheelchair.

Read on to find out what happened to Ronnie Coleman that brought his successful bodybuilding career to an end.

In 1996, Coleman had a brutal squatting routine that led him to dislocate a disk. He didn’t seek medical attention immediately, which would change his life forever.

He suffered a very serious spinal problem and also severely injured his back, shoulder, hips, and neck due to heavy weightlifting. Coleman suffered a herniated disk, which was caused by persistent workouts post-diagnosis, along with 13 surgeries.

Coleman underwent two hip replacement surgeries and multiple other treatments to alleviate the pain from his damaged intervertebral disks. The surgeries, though, aggravated his injuries and caused the bodybuilding icon to lose most of his mobility.

Where is Ronnie Coleman today?

If you think all that could stop Ronnie Coleman from training, you're wrong. Despite his health problems, Coleman still continues to train, though with light weights, and is very much active in the bodybuilding and fitness industry.

With the help of exercise and therapy, Coleman has gained some of his mobility back and is also able to walk with assistance. He works out regularly and shares his fitness videos on YouTube. Additionally, the retired legend is also the owner of a company that deals with high-quality sports, health supplements, and apparel for gym lovers and bodybuilders.

So, this was all what happened to Ronnie Coleman and what led this legend to part ways with bodybuilding.

Takeaway

Throughout his notable bodybuilding career, Ronnie Coleman won a plethora of prestigious titles, including the Canada Pro Cup 1995 and 1996, Mr. Olympia from 1998 to 2005, World Pro Championships 2000, Grand Prix Russia 2003 and more.

He also earned the title of GOAT (Greatest of all time) for having one of the most hulking physiques, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

