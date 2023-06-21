"Look at how pumped you are" - Arnold Schwarzenegger lauds Chris Hemsworth after training together

Arnold Schwarzenegger is still an inspiration to several budding bodybuilders even though he retired from pro bodybuilding a long time ago. In a recent social media post, Arnold lauded Australian actor Chris Hemsworth after training together in Brazil.

It seems that Schwarzenegger and Hemsworth are in Brazil for a Netflix fan event. Hemsworth termed his training with Arnold as a dream come true. Chri Hemsworth wrote:

"Ya never know who you’ll bump into at the gym! What a dream to train with the one and only @schwarzenegger"

In response to the Australian actor's Instagram post and caption, Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote:

"Look at how pumped you are. The delts. The triceps. 💪"

Arnold's comment under the Australian actor's Instagram post alone has earned more than 7500 likes. The former pro bodybuilder also posted a photo of himself and Chris Hemsworth on his Instagram account and wrote the following caption.

"First we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil, @chrishemsworth."

Chris Hemsworth is known for his roles in the movies such as Star Trek (2009), Avengers, and Thor. He has appeared in several highest-earning box office movies in the Avengers franchise. The Australian actor consistently hits the gym and the physique displayed by him as Thor is widely appreciated.

Recently, Chris starred in the newly released movie, Extraction 2. He has already acted in the high-octane action film Extraction which was released in 2020.

Fans react to the photo of Chris Hemsworth with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Several fans and followers reacted to the photo posted by Chris Hemsworth on his Instagram account. Some of the reactions are attached below.

Former tennis player and winner of 23 grand slam women's singles titles, Serena Williams wrote:

"Noooo now I’m super jealous"

Other reactions from fans and followers are attached below:

"Gym bros 🔥 Thor and Terminator 🔥"

"Imagine being at the gym and see Conan and Thor working out together 🔥🔥"

"The two “T”’s: Terminator and Thor! It’s a powerful duo! 🦸🏻‍♂️🦸🏻‍♂️🦸🏻‍♂️"

"Thor and Terminator 🔥"

"Well played flex, right arm. Well played. 💪"

"I’m officially jealous."

"Two amazing men 🙌🙌🙌🙌 mister terminator and mister thor #thor #terminator"

"Damn, I always knew thor and conan the barbarian were friends 🔥"

"I grew up watching the man on the right and my son is growing up watching @chrishemsworth 🔥"

"One of the best duo in Hollywood 🙌🔥❤️"

Arnold Schwarzenegger's accomplishments as a pro bodybuilder are never forgotten. He holds the record for the second most number of Mr. Olympia titles won.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has won a total of seven Mr. Olympia titles during his pro bodybuilding career. Only Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney have won more Mr. Olympia titles than the former California governor.

