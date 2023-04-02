"Might have some resentment" - Terrick El Guindy and Chris Cormier discuss the rivalry between Nick Walker and Derek Lunsford

Earlier this month, Nick Walker competed in the 2023 Arnold Classic and finished second behind Samson Dauda. Going into the Classic, Walker was the favorite to win the show but he came up short against a well-built Dauda.

Before the Classic, Walker placed third in the 2022 Olympia and this may have birthed a new rivalry between him and Derek Lunsford.

In a recent episode of Olympia TV's Prime Time Muscle, Olympia judge Terrick El Guindy and former IFBB professional Chris Cormier discussed the rivalry. Terrick believes that Lunsford's second-place finish above Walker may have caused a rift between the two.

"Can I say that Nick Walker might have some resentment against Derek? ... Yes. He might say well, this guy got an invitation, didn’t qualify, placed ahead of me, I think I should’ve placed ahead of him. On the live, he said I will never lose to Derek again."

Derek Lunsford was invited to the 2022 Men's Open Olympia after his victory in the 212 division the previous year, whereas Walker had to qualify to participate in the competition.

Walker split up and rejoined his coach Matt Jansen in 2022 and walked onto the Olympia stage looking monstrous. Terrick added that the athlete and the coach had words to exchange after Lunsford's finish above Walker.

"I saw Matt Jansen and Nick Walker kinda say something to each other and they both looked at Derek."

Terrick El Guindy and Chris Cormier discuss improvements required to beat Hadi Choopan

Chris Cormier added that finishing third poses a dilemma for the bodybuilder - should they focus on overall improvement or try to be better than the person right in front of them. Speaking about this, Cormier said:

"The thing is when you take third, it’s great like you’re in the top echelon of the sport. But it sucks at the same time because you’re in third. You’re always looking at the next one above you, which is Derek. You’re picking that person apart. You’re doing that backstage."

Chris Cormier added that despite the rivalry brewing between the two, they need to focus on getting better if they are to stand a chance against Hadi Choopan. Cormier wants Lunsford to increase the details of his physique.

"They all got to come in better ... Derek’s got to get more mature, show more maturity throughout his physique, abs, and everything," he continued. "I think he’s not bring in his best package still to this day, and he’s taking second already.

"I want to see striation in those quads, the abs etched out, obliques etched out, abs deep, and have those baby abs coming to the show this year and you could find yourself possibly in the winner’s circle."

Cormier added that while many bodybuilders often ignore the emphasis on their abs, Nick Walker is not one of them. He said it would be better for Lunsford to start working on his abdominal muscles more.

"I see Nick doing it, but I don't see a lot of people doing it ... You got to pay close attention to that area [abs]," he continued.

Derek Lunsford and Nick Walker will face off once again this year at the 2023 Olympia in November.

