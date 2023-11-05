Mr Olympia 2023 payouts: Prize money for each standing

Derek Lunsford won the 2023 Mr. Olympia title on Saturday (November 4) after beating the defending champion Hadi Choopan. The competition was held at the Orange Country Club Conversion Center in Orlando, Florida, where Lunsford was declared the winner.

The participants competed in a two-round tournament following months of training. The top 10 bodybuilders performed for their supporters on Saturday after a dramatic prejudging round on Friday.

Eventually, after multiple postures, comparisons, and judging, Lunsford triumphed over them all. He came in second place while Choopan took home the competition prize the year before. The positions were reversed this year.

According to Generation Iron, Lunsford received $400,000 in prize money. The defending champion, Hadi Choopan, finished in second position and earned a check of $150,000 followed by a third-position finish by Samson Dauda.

The prize money of the competition has remained the same since 2015. It was $275, 000 before it increased to $400,000 in 2015.

Here is the prize money payout of the top 5 standings of Mr Olympia in 2023:

Derek Lunsford ($400,000) Hadi Choopan ($150,000) Samson Dauda ($100,000) Brandon Curry ($40,000) Andrew Jacked ($35,000)

Division-wise prize money payouts of Mr Olympia

Mr Olympia consists of competitions including 212 Showdown, Ms Olympia, Fitness Olympia and many others. Below is the complete breakdown of prize money for all the Mr Olympia competitions:

2023 Ms. Olympia Prize Money

1. Andrea Shaw ($50,000)

2. Angela Yeo ($20,000)

3. Alcione Barreto ($12,000)

4. Sherry Priami ($7,000)

5. Natalia Kovaleva ($6,000)

212 Olympia Winners Prize Money

1. Keone Pearson ($50,000)

2. Shaun Clarida ($20,000)

3. Angel Calderon Frias ($10,000)

4. Kerrith Bajjo ($6,000)

5. Ahmad Ashkanani ($4,000)

Fitness Olympia Winners Prize Money

1. Oksana Grishina ($50,000)

2. Taylor Learmont ($20,000)

3. Jaclyn Baker ($12,000)

4. Ariel Khadr ($7,000)

5. Whitney Jones ($6,000)

Figure Olympia Winners Prize Money

1. Cydney Gillon ($50,000)

2. Jessica Reyes Padilla ($20,000)

3. Lola Montez ($12,000)

4. Cherish Richardson ($7,000)

5. Natalia Soltero ($6,000)

Women’s Physique Olympia Prize Money

1. Sarah Villegas ($50,000)

2. Natalia Abraham Coelho ($20,000)

3. Zama Benta ($12,000)

4. Brooke Walker ($7,000)

5. Anne-Lorraine Mohn ($6,000)

Wellness Olympia Prize Money

1. Francielle Mattos ($50,000)

2. Isabelle Nunes ($20,000)

3. Elisa Alcantara ($12,000)

4. Rayane Fogal ($7,000)

5. Gisele Machado ($6,000)