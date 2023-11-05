Mr. Olympia 2023 winner prize money: How much did the winner get?

The IFBB hosted Mr. Olympia 2023 began on Friday and wrapped up at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida on Saturday. Derek Lunsford won the most prestigious bodybuilding title for the first time in his career after defeating the defending champion Hadi Choopan.

Lunsford became the first bodybuilder ever to win two divisions in the biggest bodybuilding competition. For his sensational victory, he was rewarded with a paycheck of $400,000, the prestigious trophy, and the winner's medal.

Below are the prize money payouts and standings of the top 10 bodybuilders in the Mr. Olympia 2023:

First Place - Derek Lunsford ($400,000)

Second Place - Hadi Choopan ($175,000)

Third Place - Samson Dauda ($100,000)

Fourth Place - Brandon Curry ($40,000)

Fifth Place - Andrew Jacked ($35,000)

Sixth Place - Hunter Labrada

Seventh Place - Michal Krizo

Eighth Place - Tonio Burton

Ninth Place - Regan Grimes

Tenth Place – Charles Griffen

The two-time champion Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay opted out of the Mr. Olympia 2023. He was last seen competing at the Arnold Classic 2023 where he ended up fourth.

Hadi Choopan slightly lacked the luster against Derek Lunsford and missed the opportunity to win his second title. The reigning Arnold Classic champion Samson Dauda who finished sixth last year in Mr. Olympia jumped three spots to finish third in 2023's edition.

Last year, Lunsford finished as runner-up to Choopan. Interestingly, both of them were coached by Hany Rambod.

Lee Labrada's son Hunter Labrada also participated in the Mr. Olympia 2023 men's division. He ended up in sixth place at Orlando.

Exploring Mr. Olympia 2023 weekend's other division winners

The 2023 edition of Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend has successfully come to an end. Derek Lunsford won the most prestigious title in the Men's Open division. Meanwhile, Chris Bumstead recorded his fifth straight victory in the Classic Physique Olympia.

Keone Pearson defeated the 2022 champion Shaun Clarida to win his first title in the Men's 212 Olympia division.

Andrea Shaw won her fourth consecutive Ms. Olympia title at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando. She is now tied as the fourth most successful winner in the category.

Below are the winners of each division at the 2023 Olympia weekend:

Mr Olympia 2023 - Derek Lunsford ($400,000)

Classic Physique Olympia - Chris Bumstead ($50,000)

Men's 212 Olympia - Keone Pearson ($50,000)

Men's Physique Olympia - Ryan Terry ($50,000)

Ms. Olympia 2023 - Andrea Shaw ($50,000)

Figure Olympia - Cydney Gillon ($50,000)

Women’s Physique Olympia - Sarah Villegas ($50,000)

Fitness Olympia - Oksana Grishina ($50,000)

Bikini Olympia - Jennifer Dorie ($50,000)

Wellness Olympia - Francielle Mattos ($50,000)

Pro Wheelchair Olympia - Karol Milewski

Bodybuilding fans now await the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival, the second most prestigious bodybuilding tournament. It will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and Ohio Expo Center from February 29 to March 3, 2024.