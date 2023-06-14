"I was in such a dark place" - Derek Lunsford gets candid about his experiences with depression and anxiety

Derek Lunsford, the runner-up in the open division of the 2022 Mr. Olympia, is already a fan-favorite bodybuilder. In a recent interview for The Truth Podcast with Hany Rambod, the pro bodybuilder spoke about his experiences with depression, anxiety, and his preparations for the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

While several people know that Hany is coaching several top-notch bodybuilders, he is also the coach of Derek Lunsford. Speaking of his depression with Hany, Lunsford claimed that he was in a dark place when he was finishing lower in the rankings while competing in Olympia's 212 division.

Derek Lunsford said:

"It was not purposeful, like God I don't need you. But you just think you need to take control and do it yourself. And then you realize one day, you just wake up and you're like, 'Man, this just isn't working out'. I don't know why. I'm doing everything, I feel like I'm doing everything right, I'm working really hard but it's not panning out, I feel like I'm going backward if anything."

The pro bodybuilder continued:

"There was a point in my life where I was in such a dark place man. So depressed that it was to the point that I literally didn't even want to be here anymore. Yeah (when I was sliding backwards in placings at Olympia). It wasn't just the placings, I thought it was the placings at the time but it was really just how I viewed myself.

"I just kind of started realizing like, 'Oh, man. I'm not the person that I truly want to be'. I want to be one person, I say I'm one person but I'm acting in a different way. I don't like it. And I want to truly live my life better."

Further during his interaction with Hany, Derek Lunsford stated that he was not perfect and insisted that he'll never be perfect. The 2022 Mr. Olympia runner-up also claimed that since he is a human being, he is flawed and makes mistakes.

Derek Lunsford opens up about anxiety

During his conversation with Hany Rambod for the podcast, Derek Lunsford also spoke about his experiences with anxiety.

"Anxiety can come from different places, right? I think even if you can disconnect from the comments or comparing yourself to somebody else in your position or whatever, I think myself for example, when we were talking the other day on the phone. My anxiety has sometimes come from me feeling like I'm not doing enough."

He continued:

"Whether it's I'm not training enough or I'm not putting up enough numbers in the gym or okay, I'm not posting enough or I'm not going here, there, or everywhere enough or I'm not making enough calls or just whatever it is that I'm trying to accomplish that isn't good enough kind of mentality. It can drive you far in life but also, if it's really affecting you mentally, it can also hold you back at times too."

Lunsford recalled an incident when he was talking on the phone with Hany Rambod. The pro bodybuilder said that he and Hany talked about finding balance in working hard and pushing forward while maintaining calmness and patience along the way.

"Actually it's funny, Hany called me what was it like two months ago? You were like, 'Hey how are things going?' And I'm like, 'Everything is good'. He could tell I was worked up about what we just talked about the business stuff and the bodybuilding.

"He goes, 'How's life at home?' I tell him, 'Well, to be honest, if I'm 100 percent honest, I put that on the backburner a little bit'. He goes, 'Hey man, you have to get your crap together. He told me to go on vacation."

Derek Lunsford provides an update ahead of 2023 Mr. Olympia

Derek Lunsford provided an update regarding his preparations ahead of the 2023 Mr. Olympia. He claimed that he made some solid improvements since the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

"Things are good right now, training is good. I’ve made solid improvements since the Olympia, but I really want to get into my own routine at home, my own gym, and be able to just really crank up the training over these next couple of months, for sure"

The 2023 Mr. Olympia is set to be held in the month of November. Alongside Derek Lunsford, 2023 Arnold Classic winner Samson Dauda and runner-up Nick Walker are said to be leading contenders.

Poll : 0 votes