Arnold Classic 2023: Winners and prize money across different categories explored

The Arnold Classic has taken precedence over the last few days as bodybuilding fans all around the world have been keeping a keen eye on the second-most prestigious bodybuilding event of the year.
Spanning over the course of three days, the Arnold Classic came to a conclusion on Saturday, March 4. The competition was studded with the crème de la crème of the bodybuilding world who competed for massive cheques, bragging rights, and potentially an invite for the 2023 Olympia.
Here, we take a look at the results of all seven pro divisions that were contested for at the 2023 Arnold Classic. We will also dive into how much bodybuilders have made in their efforts.
Arnold Classic Men's Open
Winner — Samson Dauda, $300,000
Second Place — Nick Walker, $120,000 + $10,000 Most Muscular
Third Place — Andrew Jacked, $70,000 + $10,000 Best Poser
Fourth Place — Big Ramy, $37,500
Fifth Place — Shaun Clarida, $20,000
Sixth Place — Akim Williams, $12,500
Seventh Place — William Bonac, $2,000
Eighth Place — Justin Rodriguez, $2,000
Ninth Place — Kamal Elgargni, $2,000
Tenth Place — Patrick Moore, $2,000
Arnold Classic, Classic Physique
Winner — Ramon Rocha Queiroz, $60,000
Second Place — Urs Kalecinski, $30,000
Third Place — Alex Cambronero, $20,000
Fourth Place — Mike Sommerfield, $7,000
Fifth Place — Courage Opara, $4,000
Sixth Place — Junior Javorski, $2,000
Seventh Place — Jason Brown
Arnold Classic, Men's Physique
Winner — Erin Banks, $10,000
Second Place — Diogo Montenegro, $6,000
Third Place — Emanual Hunter, $4,000
Fourth Place — Vitor Chaves, $3,000
Fifth Place — Carlos DeOliveira, $1,500
Sixth Place — Edvan Ferreira Palmeira, $1,500
Seventh Place — Youcef Djoudi
Eighth Place — Juan Manuel Gomez
Ninth Place — Myron Griffin
Fitness International
Winner — Ariel Khadr, $25,000
Second Place — Jaclyn Baker, $13,000
Third Place — Michelle Freda-Mensah, $8,000
Fourth Place — Allison Kramer, $5,000
Fifth Place — Terra Plum, $3,000
Sixth Place — Tiffany Chandler, $2,000
Seventh Place — Tamara Vahn
Eighth Place — Minna Pajulahti
Ninth Place — Kristin Pope
Bikini International
Winner — Lauralie Chapados, $10,000
Second Place — Maureen Blanquisco, $6,000
Third Place — Jennifer Dorie, $4,000
Fourth Place — Ashley Kaltwasser, $3,000
Fifth Place — Romina Basualdo, $1,500
Sixth Place — Ivanna Escandar, $1,500
Seventh Place — Eli Fernandez
Eighth Place — Ukachi Onyejiaka
Ninth Place — Alessia Fachin
Wellness International
Winner — Kassandra Gillis, $7,000
Second Place — Angela Borges, $4,000
Third Place — Rayane Fogal, $3,000
Fourth Place — Alexis Adams, $2,000
Fifth Place — Marissa Andrews, $1,000
Sixth Place — Andrea Hrenko, $1,000
Seventh Place — Amanda Burnett
Eighth Place — Sunny Andrews
Pro Wheelchair
Winner — Harold ‘King Kong’ Kelley
Second Place — Tory Jones
Third Place — Bradley Betts
Fourth Place — Woody Belfort
Fifth Place — James Berger
Sixth Place — Tim Caldwell
The 2023 Arnold Classic came to a conclusion on March 4. The second-most prestigious stage in the bodybuilding realm has set the precedent for an exciting year ahead.
While Samson Dauda and Ramon 'Dino' have established themselves at the Classic, athletes such as Big Ramy and Nick Walker have more work to do before they can take the Olympia stage at the end of the year.