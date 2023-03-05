Arnold Classic 2023: Winners and prize money across different categories explored

The Arnold Classic has taken precedence over the last few days as bodybuilding fans all around the world have been keeping a keen eye on the second-most prestigious bodybuilding event of the year.

Spanning over the course of three days, the Arnold Classic came to a conclusion on Saturday, March 4. The competition was studded with the crème de la crème of the bodybuilding world who competed for massive cheques, bragging rights, and potentially an invite for the 2023 Olympia.

Here, we take a look at the results of all seven pro divisions that were contested for at the 2023 Arnold Classic. We will also dive into how much bodybuilders have made in their efforts.

Arnold Classic Men's Open

Winner — Samson Dauda, $300,000

Second Place — Nick Walker, $120,000 + $10,000 Most Muscular

Third Place — Andrew Jacked, $70,000 + $10,000 Best Poser

Fourth Place — Big Ramy, $37,500

Fifth Place — Shaun Clarida, $20,000

Sixth Place — Akim Williams, $12,500

Seventh Place — William Bonac, $2,000

Eighth Place — Justin Rodriguez, $2,000

Ninth Place — Kamal Elgargni, $2,000

Tenth Place — Patrick Moore, $2,000

Arnold Classic, Classic Physique

Winner — Ramon Rocha Queiroz, $60,000

Second Place — Urs Kalecinski, $30,000

Third Place — Alex Cambronero, $20,000

Fourth Place — Mike Sommerfield, $7,000

Fifth Place — Courage Opara, $4,000

Sixth Place — Junior Javorski, $2,000

Seventh Place — Jason Brown

Arnold Classic, Men's Physique

Winner — Erin Banks, $10,000

Second Place — Diogo Montenegro, $6,000

Third Place — Emanual Hunter, $4,000

Fourth Place — Vitor Chaves, $3,000

Fifth Place — Carlos DeOliveira, $1,500

Sixth Place — Edvan Ferreira Palmeira, $1,500

Seventh Place — Youcef Djoudi

Eighth Place — Juan Manuel Gomez

Ninth Place — Myron Griffin

Fitness International

Winner — Ariel Khadr, $25,000

Second Place — Jaclyn Baker, $13,000

Third Place — Michelle Freda-Mensah, $8,000

Fourth Place — Allison Kramer, $5,000

Fifth Place — Terra Plum, $3,000

Sixth Place — Tiffany Chandler, $2,000

Seventh Place — Tamara Vahn

Eighth Place — Minna Pajulahti

Ninth Place — Kristin Pope

Bikini International

Winner — Lauralie Chapados, $10,000

Second Place — Maureen Blanquisco, $6,000

Third Place — Jennifer Dorie, $4,000

Fourth Place — Ashley Kaltwasser, $3,000

Fifth Place — Romina Basualdo, $1,500

Sixth Place — Ivanna Escandar, $1,500

Seventh Place — Eli Fernandez

Eighth Place — Ukachi Onyejiaka

Ninth Place — Alessia Fachin

Wellness International

Winner — Kassandra Gillis, $7,000

Second Place — Angela Borges, $4,000

Third Place — Rayane Fogal, $3,000

Fourth Place — Alexis Adams, $2,000

Fifth Place — Marissa Andrews, $1,000

Sixth Place — Andrea Hrenko, $1,000

Seventh Place — Amanda Burnett

Eighth Place — Sunny Andrews

Pro Wheelchair

Winner — Harold ‘King Kong’ Kelley

Second Place — Tory Jones

Third Place — Bradley Betts

Fourth Place — Woody Belfort

Fifth Place — James Berger

Sixth Place — Tim Caldwell

The 2023 Arnold Classic came to a conclusion on March 4. The second-most prestigious stage in the bodybuilding realm has set the precedent for an exciting year ahead.

While Samson Dauda and Ramon 'Dino' have established themselves at the Classic, athletes such as Big Ramy and Nick Walker have more work to do before they can take the Olympia stage at the end of the year.

