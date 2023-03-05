Samson Dauda wins the 2023 Arnold Classic - Full open division results

The Arnold Classic has finally come to an end after a long and lengthy judging process over the last few days. A total of 10 world-class competitors competed over the span of days for the massive $300,000 cheque and today, Samson Dauda has been crowned the undisputed 2023 Arnold Classic champion.

On Friday, March 3, the best open-class bodybuilders in the world took to the stage in the pre-judging round to compete for the Classic title in Columbus, Ohio. The pre-judging round featured quite a few entertaining comparisons between the builds of the favorites.

Fans and judges were given a glimpse of the competing physiques of athletes such as Big Ramy, Nick 'The Mutant' Walker, Samson Dauda, William Bonac, and Shaun Clarida.

On Saturday, March 3, the 10 competitors were once again lined up in the final callout to crown a new Arnold Classic champion as the defending champion Brandon Curry opted to stay away from this year's Classic to focus on improving his physique for the 2023 Olympia.

After several seriously competitive match-ups during the initial callouts, three athletes stood out as they asserted their dominance on stage - Samson Dauda, Nick Walker, and Nigerian Andrew Jacked.

The competition was tight as all-three competitors showcased their incredible physiques. The contrast between their physiques made the final callout very entertaining. Nick Walker came out with a near-perfect blend of mass and conditioning but it was not enough to beat Samson Dauda, who brought an incredible package of great proportions.

At the end of the night, Samson Dauda was crowned the new champion. Nick Walker took second place and was followed by Andrew Jacked in third place.

2023 Arnold Classic full results

2023 Winner - Samson Dauda

Second place - Nick Walker

Third place - Andrew Jacked

Fourth place - Big Ramy

Fifth place - Shaun Clarida

Sicth place - Akim Williams

Best Poser Award

Nigeria's very own Chinedu Andrew 'Jacked' Obiekea was lauded as the best poser at the 2023 Arnold Classic despite not being able to finish in the top two. This can be attributed to his entertaining routines throughout the show and near-perfect body positioning.

Leading up to the Classic, Andrew's coach Chris 'Psycho' Lewis talked about how he made the Nigerian pose for 45 minutes in a 130-degree room to resemble on-stage conditions. It seems as though this has paid off.

Franco Columbu Most Muscular Award

Nick 'The Mutant' Walker lived up to his nickname as he bagged the most muscular award in addition to finishing second at the 2023 Classic. Walker brought a package that saw him have mature and well-developed musculature in every part of his body. This was also enhanced by his incredibly thin skin.

Big Ramy finishes outside the top three

After winning two consecutive Olympias (2020, 2021), Ramy lost his title last year. Although his fans expected a comeback this time around, Ramy finished fourth in the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Unfortunately, it seems as though Ramy is going through a difficult phase in his career. It remains to be seen if Ramy will qualify for the 2023 Olympia as the former champion still needs to win a show to earn a spot.

Poll : 0 votes