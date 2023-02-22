Andrew Jacked is quickly becoming a staple in the pro bodybuilding scene. Having won the Texas Pro last year, he qualified for the Olympia in December, where he took the stage alongside some of the best bodybuilders in the world and managed an eighth-place finish in his debut.

Seeing his potential and his abilities on stage, the Nigerian bodybuilder was invited to the 2023 Arnold Classic, where he will take on some worthy adversaries.

Andrew's coach, Chris 'Psycho' Lewis, discussed Andrew's progress leading up to the 2023 Classic on a recent episode of The Truth in Bodybuilding.

He detailed how the pair have been working on improving Andrew's back:

"He has four equally best shots. Front double, the front lat, the abs, and thighs, and he has four killer most muscular poses. I mean – I mean – I don’t want to give too much away, but you haven’t seen feathers in the quads since Kai Greene. It’s amazing. But that wasn’t our focus, our focus was the back."

'Psycho' Lewis is known for his exemplary work as a trainer. He is best known for his work with 2018 Mr. Olympia winner Shawn Rhoden.

Lewis believes that professional bodybuilders do not spend enough time perfecting poses. He talked about how he integrates posing into his coaching regimen:

"I don’t think guys pose enough. I don’t think they practice posing enough. So, we pose in 130-degree heat. I have five heaters in my posing rooms. Yes. After training for 45 minutes."

The coach also described how Andrew progressed to being comfortable posing in the hot room after taking a while to acclimate to the conditions:

"For the first few days, he was pouring sweat, his socks were getting wet. Every day it was a little bit, little bit, little bit, little bit less and it took a little more to get him to sweat. I’m trying to over-create the conditions that he’s going to have to go through on stage."

'Already proven himself': Chris Aceto believes Andrew Jacked is already established as an elite in the game

The Nigerian legitimately surprised everyone when he beat some veteran bodybuilders to a top-ten finish at the 2022 Olympia. Chris Aceto discussed Andrew's rise with his coach:

"Andrew has proven himself to be – he’s already proven himself. And you know, I think that everything that you need to know about Andrew, which is most impressive, is that he was very successful with George Farah, very successful."

He added:

"I mean – just jumped in, won two shows, went to the Olympia, what he’d get seventh at Olympia, first try? He decided I want to do something different, which is odd because he won two shows with George and was seventh in the Olympia. People’s dreams are to crack the top 10."

Lewis trained Aceto to win the Olympia in 2028, but unfortunately, he passed away in 2021. Aceto believes that Lewis can win another Olympia, this time around with Andrew:

"I think if Andrew stays training with Chris Lewis, you will see something that – you know – I think that could come true. I think it all comes down to the training."

Andrew Jacked is definitely going to make waves in the sport, but first he must overcome the 2023 Classic, where he'll be met by some formidable competitors.

