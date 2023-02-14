"It will be the best Andrew Jacked" - Chris 'Psycho' Lewis predicts Andrew Jacked's back to be 'jaw dropping' at 2023 Arnold Classic

Andrew Jacked has had some great times in his bodybuilding career in recent years. Having acquired his pro card at the 2022 Arnold Classic Amateur, he then won the 2022 Texas Pro. This helped Andrew secure an invitation to compete in the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Competing in his first ever Mr. Olympia competition against several highly experienced bodybuilders, Andrew Jacked finished inside the top 10. He secured an eighth-place finish at the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Andrew was affected by fever while competing in the Mr. Olympia but his determination was strong enough to help him carry on with the competition.

While many thought that Andrew Jacked would be taking a break after the 2022 Mr. Olympia, he has decided to compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic. He has also made some changes to his coaching staff in the form of Chris 'Psycho' Lewis and Chris Aceto. While Chris 'Psycho' Lewis mentors him during his training sessions, Aceto will take of his diet and supplementation.

In a video posted on Olympia TV's YouTube channel on February 12, 2023, Chris Cormier visited Andrew's training session, who has been training hard for the 2023 Arnold Classic. Cormier then spoke to Andrew and Chris 'Psycho' Lewis. When asked about the 2022 Texas Pro champion, Chris Lewis said:

"I predict from the pictures today, it will be the best Andrew Jacked that you have ever seen by far. The whole entire backside of his body will be jaw dropping. I promise you that"

Earlier during the interaction, Chris Lewis stated that his primary concern was enhancing Andrew's back. Some fans and followers believed that Jacked's back was not up to the mark at Mr. Olympia and that was the reason he could only earn an eighth-place finish or else he would have finished higher.

Chris 'Psycho' Lewis said:

"Well, we're going to do the secret stuff now that the public is not ready for. So, the main thing is with Andrew, the criticism was his backside and of course, we take heat to that. We put a lot of emphasis on the glute hamstring tie-in in this workout and others and his back.

"So, can't tell you all the secrets but a lot of stuff I know you saw little hints of Cormier in there, you know things that I taught I learned from this man over the years. I put it in my arsenal and kept it going."

Lewis added that Andrew Jacked was dictating the workout on the day the video was recorded. He stated that the 2022 Texas Pro winner is not a complainer and doesn't whine during workouts. Chris 'Psycho' Lewis claimed that this will be the best Andrew Jacked we've ever witnessed.

Andrew Jacked shares his thoughts about the 2023 Arnold Classic

Andrew Jacked shared a few words when Cormier talked about the Arnold Classic. The 2022 Texas Pro champion said:

"Anything can happen, of course. It's never been done before, when an amateur came back and won (Arnold Classic), we'll see that happens. Anything can happen. Anything can happen. Yeah. I respect everyone who has been on stage before me. This Arnold Weekend will mark my 65th day in the industry, so I'm still a virgin, I'm still fresh in the system. I'm not here to compete against anyone, I'm here to compete against myself."

Although Jacked is working extremely hard, he will face off against a tough roster of bodybuilders at the 2023 Arnold Classic. Nick Walker, Big Ramy, Shaun Clarida and several others are competing for this year's Arnold Classic title.

