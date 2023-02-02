"He will be at his best" - Chris Aceto shares update about Andrew Jacked ahead of 2023 Arnold Classic

Andrew Jacked is one of the most exciting prospects to have emerged in the sport of bodybuilding in recent times. From winning the 2022 Arnold Amateur and earning his IFBB Pro card to finishing in eighth place in his debut at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

It is definitely a huge achievement considering the roster against which Andrew faced off at Mr. Olympia. The line-up of the 2022 Mr. Olympia included Hadi Choopan, Big Ramy, Nick Walker, and several tougher competitors. With the 2022 Mr. Olympia done and dusted, Andrew Jacked is fully focused on the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic.

Jacked made some new additions to his coaching staff. He appointed Chris 'Psycho' Lewis to mentor him during his training sessions and Chris Aceto to look after his diet and supplementation. In a recent video posted on RxMuscle -- The Truth in Bodybuilding's YouTube Channel, Chris Aceto spoke about Andrew Jacked's preparations ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Chris Aceto said,

"Some people are just not going to be able to get off the canvas and do the workouts. He's doing the workouts. So, I think he will be at his best, possibly by a mile. Um, all because of me, no, all because of being a radical part of that is I think, you know, the training. You can't, you can't really diet yourself into a Mr. Olympia type of physique. The training's got to be there."

He continued,

"The crazy thing is like, you know, the people I've helped over the years, so many of them are just wild trainers, just balls to the walls, no pause button. You know, you have to see it in the gym to see it like, you know, the training, whether it be like very intense, very heavy, very voluminous. There's something about people's training that make it to the top that's impressive. He's training with Chris and things go good, you can see from that shot, I think he's big, getting harder, he's got a month."

Chris Aceto spoke about Andrew training with Chris 'Psycho' Lewis. Aceto said,

"At the end of the day, he (Andrew Jacked) is pushing back against Chris (Psycho Lewis). I know Chris. Chris wants to just absolutely crush him and part of it is to see where he's at mentally. Then, the other part is to see can he really handle the training that Chris wants to put him through. On both of those accounts, I would say Chris would grade him as an A. He takes the training and he pushes back."

Aceto claimed that Chris 'Psycho' Lewis is pushing Andrew Jacked as long as he thinks Andrew needs to be pushed.

Chris Aceto opens up about Andrew Jacked's physique ahead of the Arnold Classic

Chris Aceto spoke about Andrew's physique and claimed that the best is coming in five weeks. He said,

"I would say I thought today in pictures, he was probably at his best regardless of having competed. I think his best is coming up in five weeks. I think his best look so far was today. It is probably the best look that includes having been on Olympia stage. I think he's better now than he was on stage at the Olympia. If the show was tomorrow, the Olympia, and he brought this package, I think he'd be little bit fuller and little bit tighter than he was the day of the show. That's just everyday training sessions."

The Arnold Classic 2023 is set to be held from March 2 to 5 in Columbus, Ohio, and Andrew Jacked will be competing alongside Nick Walker, Shaun Clarida, Samson Dauda, and Big Ramy for the title.

