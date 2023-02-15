“Timing is everything” - Shaun Clarida to make Open Mr. Olympia debut if he wins 2023 Arnold Classic

Shaun Clarida, aptly nicknamed 'The Giant Killer', is a veteran of the 212 division of men's bodybuilding. Having won the 212 Olympia twice in 2020 and 2022, Clarida is the third-most successful athlete in the division. The Giant Killer is preparing to take the men's open division of the Arnold Classic by storm, looking to take the giants of the sport head-to-head.

In an Instagram post shared by Muscle and Fitness’ Frank Sepe, Clarida mentioned that he believes he belongs on stage with the men's open competitors despite the size that the taller competitors possess:

"You’ll probably be the first to hear this right, absolutely. At this point, if I can beat number three in the world, number six in the world, number nine in the world – that just tells me I belong on that stage. I’ve always said timing is everything. Obviously, I qualified for the Open Olympia this past year."

He confirmed that he will be making his Men's Open debut at Mr. Olympia this year provided he performs well and wins the 2023 Arnold Classic in March:

"Again, I knew I could have gone there, but I just wasn’t ready for it and at the same time I wanted to get another 212 title under my belt to make it two. But if things go well at this year’s Arnold and I somehow pull off the win there, I think fans will see me on the Open Olympia stage. I think they [fans] want to see it."

Clarida, standing at 5’2″ (157.5cm), is one of the shortest competitors even in the 212. Bodybuilders in the Men's open come in all sizes, but most of the elites are quite tall, which allows them to put on more size than the shorter competitors. This is why the 212 division was established. However, as seen in the case of Derek Lunsford, the former 212 competitors are performing quite well in the Men's Open.

Clarida wishes to join Lunsford in the Men's Open this year provided everything goes according to plan at the 2023 Classic. He said:

"Yeah, let’s go. Listen, man, I’m excited. If things go well, I feel like I’m transferring over [to the Men's Open]. I think it’s time."

Clarida on facing formidable foes at the 2023 Arnold Classic

'The Giant Killer' will face the giants on stage come March. This includes his teammate Nick 'The Mutant' Walker. The two bodybuilders are friends, but Clarida is ready to take everyone on. Speaking to the hosts of OlympiaTV, Clarida said:

"Yeah, I just saw that today [Nick Walker] entering the 2023 Arnold Classic] listen, business is business, it is what is it. We can be friends off the stage but when I get on that stage, again, it’s all business. I’m there to beat anybody that steps on that stage period."

Legendary bodybuilder Flex Wheeler is also backing 'The Giant Killer' for the 2023 Classic:

"I don’t actually see — I don’t see a competition here [at the 2023 Arnold Classic]. You know, obviously, everyone has to do their job but I don’t see a competition here; I don’t see a competition here. As long as Shaun does his job, they’re going to be chasing him."

Poll : 0 votes