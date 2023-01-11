"Future AC Champion" - Fans react to Shaun Clarida prep for 2023 Arnold Classic 

The 212 Olympia Champion 2022, Shaun Clarida, looks in great shape for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. He had a great show in Mr. Olympia 2022, and he looks to carry the same forward.

Clarida recently posted a photograph of himself flexing his detailed muscular body. Fans believe he's sure to win. One of the fans commented:

"Future AC champion"

Fans react to Shaun Clarida's 2023 Arnold Classic preparation

He does not appear to be one of the athletes to rest after Olympia. Shaun Clarida recently announced that he will compete in the 2023 Arnold Classic. His Instagram post talks about his preparation.

However, just after he posted the image, fans expressed their thrill by posting their wishes and appreciation for the beast bodybuilder. This fan wrote:

"Some big facts here"

A fan compared him with Samson Dauda:

"no way samson will beat this guy"

There were also some emojis and some out-of-the-world comments.

"Sicko Mode"

One of the comments stated that Flex Lewis, Shaun Clarida, and Matt Jansen are a triangle, not a Circle (a reference to Clarida's caption):

"This is Triangle not circle"

Appreciative comments are not hard to find. This fan calls Shaun Clarida champ:

"This is phenomenal, one of the greatest physique I’ve seen. Champ!"

Fans eagerly anticipate Shaun Clarida in the 2023 Arnold Classic and have already declared him the winner:

"Damn, they better watch out at the Arnold!"

This fan thinks that Clarida winning the Arnold Classic will be insane:

"That would be insane if he won the Arnold. He’s always improved and in shape. He will be tough to beat"

One fan was overjoyed to see Shaun Clarida with Flex Lewis in one picture:

"You and Flex in one pic is *fire emoji*"

Indeed, Clarida is a beast and his monstrous muscular body proves it all:

"Monster Mass"

"Powerful!"

Clarida never competed in the Open category at Olympia, but the Arnold Classic just confirmed that Clarida would be competing for the first time in the competition this year.

Shaun Clarida's career

One of the shortest successful bodybuilders, Clarida is just 5 feet 2 inches tall. He weighs around 80 kilograms.

Clarida earned the highest honor in bodybuilding in 2020 when he won the 212 Olympia championship. He prevented the competition's defending winner, Kamal Elgargni of Libya, from winning a second title. At the 2021 Olympia, he was beaten by Derek Lunsford after failing to effectively reclaim his title.

The setback acted as a motivator for Clarida to try his hand at competing in the Men's Open class. He won his first Men's Open category battle at the Legion Sports Fest Pro, defeating opponents who were clearly bigger than him, like Regan Grimes and Sergio Oliva Jr. With his victory, Clarida earned the nickname "Giant Killer".

In November, Clarida said that he will compete in the 212 division at the 2022 Olympia. Many thought his extraordinary strength and conditioning gave him an advantage over the competitors as he gave one of his best performances ever. Later on, he took first place in the 212 Olympia.

