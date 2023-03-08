“Nazis? Losers” - Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a lengthy YouTube address against antisemites 

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, is often seen motivating his fans to take the right paths.

The Austrian Oak recently uploaded a 12-minute-long video in which he had a message for people who unintentionally go on the path of hate.

Schwarzenegger gave examples of Nazis, the Confederacy, and Apartheid, regimes which were the result of hate, but had to take nothing but loss.

"Nazis? Losers. The Confederacy? Losers. The Apartheid movement? Losers. I don't want you to be a loser. I don’t want you to be weak… despite all my friends who might say, 'Arnold, don't talk to those people. It's not worth it,' I don't care what they say. I care about you. I think you're worth it. I know nobody is perfect… I can understand how people can fall into a trap of prejudice and hate."

The Terminator actor singled out antisemitism and warned individuals who practice hatred that their fate will be miserable.

"You will not find success on the end of that route. You will not find fulfillment or happiness. Hate burns fast in pride. It might make you feel empowered for a while, but eventually consumes whatever vessel it fuels, it breaks you. It's the path of the weak and that's why there has never been a successful movement based on hate. There has never been a successful movement based on hate."

Arnold Schwarzenegger added his thoughts with an example of the Jewish people:

"It’s easier to make excuses that the Jewish people conspired to hold you back than it is to admit that you just needed to work harder."

He later added that these paths lead to miserable deaths:

“It's easier to hate than it is to learn… Nobody who has chosen the easy path of hate has gotten to the end of the road and said, 'What a life'. No. They die as miserably as they lived.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also advised people to fight the war within themselves. He also said that the 'hate path' is easier to go down but urged his fans to stick to the right path:

"You have to fight the war against yourself. The (hate) path is easier. You don't have to change anything. Everything in your life that you aren’t happy about can be somebody else's fault. You will end up broken. I don't want you to go through all that."

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his experience at Auschwitz

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about a woman who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp and helped him find light in the dark times:

"When I walked through that camp in Auschwitz, and I put myself in the shoes of those people, heard it into those gas chambers, it was horrifying... One of the darkest moments of my life. But in that darkness, a woman, who survived the horrors of Auschwitz, helped me find the light!"

In the end, former Governor of California gave his fans a motivating message:

"There's still hope for you. There's still time for you. Choose strength! Choose life! Conquer your mind. You can do it!"

These profound words of Arnold Schwarzenegger come at a time when there are concerns about growing hate crimes in his country. The US Anti-Defamation League claims that there has been an increase in antisemitic occurrences recently. 2,717 instances were reported last year, the most since it started keeping count in 1979.

