Arnold Schwarzenegger is considered the epitome of success in bodybuilding. He is also a superstar in the cinema industry who has acted in several high-octane action movies. Arnold even served as the Governor of California in his highly successful career.

Additionally, Arnold is a massive fan of professional wrestling. He met WWE superstar Bruno Sammartino at Mr. Olympia and immediately became great friends. Arnold has appeared in several episodes of WWE but has he wrestled in WWE?

The answer is no, Arnold hasn't officially wrestled in WWE. However, in November 1999, during his appearance on an episode of Smackdown, Arnold got into an altercation with Triple H outside the ring. He knocked out Triple H with a series of punches.

Arnold once again appeared on RAW in 2014, alongside Hulk Hogan and Joe Manganiello, and nailed The Miz across the jaw.

Arnold Schwarzenegger at WWE

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a long history with the WWE. His collaboration with WWE dates back more than 40 years. Arnold became friends with WWE stars Bruno Sammartino and Billy Graham. He also acted alongside another WWE star, Jesse 'The Body' Ventura in two movies - The Running Man and Predator.

In 1999, Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on an episode of Raw. Arnold was awarded the World Box Office Championship by McMahon. It was a replica WWE title.

Arnold was seen on good terms with fan favorite wrestlers The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin backstage at the show. He attended the rest of the show, sat in the commentary chair and provided limited commentary during the match.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image via WWE)

The match involved Triple H, The Rock, Test and Steve Austin, and it was an intense one where The Rock seemed to have the upperhand. Test fought Triple H, initially Test started well but Triple H landed a low blow on him.

However, the referee didn't notice this as it would've led to Triple H being automatically eliminated. Triple H went on to attack The Rock and referee Earl Hebner.

Austin's attempt to hit Triple H misfired and he accidentally hit Rock. Later, when Triple H and Austin got into the ring, Arnold got up from his commentary chair and provided a steel chair to Steve Austin.

Steve Austin hit Triple H, knocking the latter out. Austin made a count of three with Test holding Triple H, this resulted in a defeat to Triple H.

An angry Triple H charged towards the Terminator star, but Arnold dodged his punch and in return landed several punches on Triple H. This is still a famous memory of Arnold in WWE.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hulk Hogan, Joe Manganiello and The Miz (Image via WWE)

Arnold Schwarzenegger once again appeared during WrestleMania XXIX to induct his longtime friend Bruno Sammartino into the WWE Hall of Fame. In the 2014 edition of RAW, Arnold made another appearance alongside Joe Manganiello to promote their film Sabotage.

He and Joe had an in-ring segment with Hulk Hogan. The Miz interrupted the three of them but was forced to retreat when they teamed up against him. Arnold landed a hit on The Miz's jaw.

During Monday Night RAW on January 26, 2015, Arnold was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2015. Though Arnold hasn't officially wrestled in WWE, he is extremely popular among WWE wrestlers and fans. Hence, we may see Arnold making an appearance in WWE in the near future.

