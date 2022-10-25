Arnold Schwarzenegger is often considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. He has won seven Mr. Olympia titles and four Mr. Universe titles. Arnold also served as the governor of California for eight years.

In 2019, Arnold was invited to The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Corden played a game titled 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts'. In the game, they took turns against each other by asking personal questions and will be given a choice. They have to answer the question truthfully or eat whatever food is in front of them.

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about his relationship with former President Donald Trump

Arnold was an open book throughout the game. James Corden asked Arnold about the worst thing he had heard Donald Trump say in private. The former California Governor decided to answer the question instead of eating a peculiar food in front of him.

Arnold said that the former President of the United States was very nice in private. He further continued about the last private conversation he had with Trump. In that conversation, Trump had requested Arnold for his endorsement when he contested the Presidential Elections. Arnold eventually declined the request.

He added:

"And since then, everything that he says about me or to me is on Twitter which sucks. I think it was always kind of nice in private but in public, I think he's very mean-spirited."

The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner feels that whatever happened after he rejected Trump's requested was very unpleasant.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Corden (Image via Just Jared)

After Arnold's response to this question, James Corden said that it was the very first instance in the game's history that a guest hasn't eaten anything. However, the next question resulted in Arnold eating one of the most peculiar foods.

The question posed to Arnold was to rank the acting abilities of co-stars' from The Expendables from best to worst. However, as Arnold Schwarzenegger was unable to answer this question, he gave up and ate the food.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump's relationship

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump were great friends once, but their friendship has deteriorated over the years. In 2004, Arnold even switched from one hotel to Trump's hotel, at the latter's request.

In 2007, bodybuilder made a guest appearance on the show The Apprentice: Los Angeles, which was hosted by Trump, who described Arnold as a "great friend." A month later, Donald Trump donated $10,000 to Arnold to pay off debts from his 2006 re-election campaign. This seemed to indicate the depth of their friendship.

Arnold and Donald Trump (Image via Entertainment Weekly)

In 2015, Arnold Schwarzenegger was named as Trump's replacement by NBC to host the show Celebrity Apprentice. However, during Trump's presidential campaign, the former California Governor supported John Kasich instead of Trump. In January 2017, Donald Trump mocked Arnold for getting low ratings as a host on the Celebrity Apprentice.

Since then, they have tried to hit back at each other whenever the opportunity presents itself. However, it looks like Arnold still appreciates Trump because he mentioned on the Late Late Show with James Corden that Trump was a nice person in private.

