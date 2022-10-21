WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals which football team he supports 

WWE legend and Hollywood superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has shared that he is a Liverpool supporter. Johnson has previously shared his support for Macclesfield FC and changing it to the Reds has left fans confused.

At a recent promotional event for his upcoming movie 'Black Adam' in England, The Rock was asked by talkSPORT which football team he supports. He replied (via Liverpool Echo):

"Do I support a team? Yes. The pride of Cheshire."

When the reporter asked:

"Liverpool?"

The WWE legend replied:

"Yes, Liverpool."

While Liverpool supporters would be happy to have such a huge superstar in their fanbase, this has confused football fans. This is because The Rock tweeted in 2011:

"@TimmoYoung @SoccerAM.. Damn right! Macclesfield is my team. The pride of Cheshire! #TeamBringIt"

Moreover, in a 2009 interview with Sky Sports, he said:

"Do I have a message for my people of Macclesfield? Yeah the message is always I thank them so much for their love and support and every time I go back there the amount of love I get really moves me! We're the pride of Cheshire, but I think we've lost our last five games in a row."

Notably, Macclesfield wound up in 2020 after the club was unable to repay its enormous debt. Hence, it could perhaps give The Rock the benefit of the doubt in sharing his allegiance to Liverpool.

The Rock joins an illustrious list of Liverpool FC supporters

The Rock is certainly not the first celebrity to join the Reds' fanbase as the club is supported by some of the most iconic people around the globe.

One of them is NBA legend LeBron James, who is now also a partner in the club's owners Fenway Sports Group and is also a shareholder in the club.

Daniel Craig, the man who epitomized James Bond, is also a big Liverpool supporter.

The list also included Angelina Jolie, Lana del Rey, Liam Neeson, and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's song 'One Kiss' has become an anthem of sorts for the Reds. This has been the case since she performed it at the opening ceremony of their UEFA Champions League victory in 2019.

Liverpool are currently seventh in the Premier League table after having struggled at the start of the season. However, they have bounced back brilliantly, winning three games in a row in all competitions, including a win over English champions Manchester City.

Poll : 0 votes