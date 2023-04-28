"Lift it like it ain't nothing but a peanut" - Ronnie Coleman reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'old school' lifts

Ronnie Coleman is an irreplaceable legend in the sport of bodybuilding. He is considered an inspiration by several young bodybuilders who want to achieve success in the sport.

Many pro bodybuilders, even today, are trying to replicate the same kind of physique that Coleman displayed on stage. He won a total of eight Mr. Olympia titles in his pro bodybuilding career. Coleman won his first Mr. Olympia title in 1998.

He joined hands with the famous bodybuilding coach Chad Nicholls. The bodybuilding coach was introduced to Ronnie Coleman by none other than Flex Wheeler. In 2005, Coleman tied Lee Haney's record of winning eight Mr. Olympia titles.

In a video posted on April 24, 2023, on Coleman's official YouTube channel, the decorated bodybuilder reacted to Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'old school' lifts.

"What’s going on guys? Big Ron here. A lot of you guys may already know, me and my buddy Arnold are really good friends, so I thought it would only be appropriate if I did a reaction video to some of his old school lifts, so let’s get into it, yeah buddy."

Watching Schwarzenegger perform incline bench presses, Coleman said:

"He must got like 300 pounds on that oh, that's 225, oh lightweight. That’s 225 I think. I think that's 225, 275, lift it like it ain’t nothing but a peanut."

The eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner often mentions his famous catchphrase "lightweight baby" while watching the video of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Coleman praised Schwarzenegger for performing dumbbell flyes and other movements. Apart from Ronnie, Schwarzenegger is also considered among the GOATs of bodybuilding. The Austrian Oak himself won a total of seven Mr. Olympia titles.

The former Governor of California faced off against some of the greatest bodybuilders in the history of pro bodybuilding. They include Frank Zane, Sergio Oliva, and Samir Bannout. Oliva defeated the Terminator star at the 1969 Mr. Olympia competition.

This victory helped Oliva win his third consecutive Mr. Olympia title. This was also Arnold Schwarzenegger's only defeat on the Mr. Olympia stage. He then went on to win six consecutive titles. The Austrian Oak won his seventh Mr. Olympia title in 1980.

Alson during the video, Ronnie Coleman spoke about the training intensity of Schwarzenegger and Dorian Yates.

"Rowing it like it ain't nothing, and it ain't, looking big and huge, oh yeah. No pain, no game. He’s (Arnold) one of them (greatest of all time). It's between me, Dorian (Yates), and Arnold (for hardest training person), I think we were some of the hardest trainers out there. Because Dorian was pretty hardcore."

Dorian Yates is a former pro bodybuilder. During his days as a pro bodybuilder, he won six consecutive Mr. Olympia titles, from 1992 to 1997.

Ronnie Coleman requests training collaboration with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Prior to the conclusion of the video, Ronnie Coleman requested a training collaboration with the Austrian Oak.

"Yeah guys, a little training session with all kinds of memories that got back up, days and hours of the gym, training really hard, hitting it really hard, going all out, these guys these days, they don't do that. So Arnold, I think me and you ought to get together and show these guys how it's supposed to be done. What do you say about that Arnold, yeah buddy, lightweight."

In 2021, Coleman was awarded the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award. After receiving the award, Ronnie delivered a speech and claimed that it was the hardest thing he ever had to do in his whole life.

