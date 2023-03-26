"Samson in first, not a freak" - Bob Cicherillo on how judges solve the freak vs aesthetic dynamic in bodybuilding

Bob Cicherillo is a former IFBB professional bodybuilder who has taken up the role of a commentator in the sport since retirement. Bob presents an interesting insight into the sport through his social media platforms and YouTube channel.

Since the culmination of the 2023 Arnold Classic, there has been furious and relentless debate about the judging on the show with many, like Nick Trigili, believing the judging to be unfair.

Cicherillo has been quick to speak up in favor of the judges. In a recent episode of The Voice of Bodybuilding, Cicherillo took it upon himself to explain how judges reconcile between streamlined aesthetic bodybuilders and freak-like physiques.

"Freaky physiques and judging ... How do the judges differentiate between a freak and aesthetic bodybuilder?" he stated. "Let’s use the Arnold Classic that just passed as an example. Here’s what you got: Samson in first, not a freak. Nick in second, is a freak. Jacked in third, not a freak. Ramy in fourth, is a freak. Clarida, not a freak. Even in sixth, Akim Williams, certainly a freak."

According to Bob, Akim Williams can compete for top titles if he works on his conditioning, although he finished in sixth place at the 2023 Classic.

"He’s got as much muscle as anybody out there and if he can nail that conditioning he’ll be contending for the title in the near future. And William Bonac, not a freak," he added.

Cicherillo pointed out that the reason why many people do not understand exactly what the judges are looking for in these shows is because of the logical inconsistency when it comes to placing. He continued:

"This is where the problem comes in. The judges are all over the place. If you got Samson winning, and that’s the physique you’re looking for, then how is Andrew Jacked not second? Why would Nick be second?"

"It’s all shades of gray" - Cicherillo on how judges look for the most balanced physique

The former professional added that the inconsistency is not presented by the judges, rather it is introduced by bodybuilders who pose with very different physiques.

"There is no absolute in bodybuilding. It’s all shades of gray," Cicherillo continued. "The physiques are all over the place, the judges aren’t. The judges are still looking for the same thing; symmetry, proportion, shape, muscularity, conditioning, and an ability to display your physique.

"These are what they are looking for. They’re really looking for the best combination of everything. This is where the answer comes to those wanting to know how do you have this physique in first, this in second, and so on."

According to Cicherillo, the judges have to make difficult decisions because certain athletes have varied strengths. He added that all athletes should aim to attain the most-balanced physique possible instead of relying on their strengths. He added further:

"This is why the judges’ job is not an easy one. They have to take into consideration all of these things. Who has the least amount of weaknesses not the most amount of strengths? If you’ve got the amount of strengths you can count, then you’re put on the freaky side of things and that’s not really good when it comes to being competitive. You want a balance of everything."

It is unclear whether Bob is responding to Nick Trigili and Walker, who recently spoke out against the ambiguity in judging.

