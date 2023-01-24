“The bike even has muscles” – Arnold Schwarzenegger shares a throwback picture of him on a bicycle along with a challenge for fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a pioneer in bodybuilding who competed first in the golden era of the sport. The golden era refers mainly to the 50's to 70's when bodybuilding was at its peak and athletes were focused on gaining mass and mature muscle enhancement through exercise.

Recently, Arnold posted a picture of himself on his Instagram profile boasting the perfect golden era physique on a bike. The caption alluded to this week's Pump Daily workout challenge, a series of challenges that Arnold shares weekly for his readers to attempt.

Fans were quick to comment on Arnold Schwarzenegger's classic pose in the picture, with one of them saying:

"The bike even has muscles. Sheesh..."

Many fans took to the comments to tell Arnold how his weekly challenges and newsletters have been helping them and to reassure him that they are getting to work! Some also referred to the golden era of bodybuilding as a time when the bodybuilders' physique looked naturally appealing.

Arnold's fans reassure him in the comments section of a recent Instagram post that they are listening to his advice and following his weekly challenges (Image via Instagram/@schwarzenegger)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Pump Daily challenge

This week's challenge is a three-pronged process:

Step 1

This step requires the challenger to first pick a lower body exercise such as squats, lunges, or weight exercises like weighted squats, deadlifts, or leg presses.

Step 2

Any bodyweight movement is to be done for eight to 10 reps and weighted exercises should be performed in sets of six reps. However, the weight should be appropriate enough for the challenger to perform 10 reps with good form.

A timer should be set for one minute before the challenger begins the set. One set should take one minute including the rest period. So, if the exercise takes 30 seconds, the challenger should rest for the remaining 30 seconds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses for the camera, showing off his exceptional physique (Image via Instagram/@schwarzenegger)

Step 3

This step is divided for beginner and advanced audiences. Beginners are to perform five to six total sets, keeping Step 2 in mind, while more advanced lifters are to do 10 to 12 sets (which should take 10-12 minutes).

Challengers are to perform the routine two to three times a week, ensuring they rest at least a day between exercises.

The golden era of bodybuilding

The term 'golden era' often refers to the years between the 50's and the late 70's and it is commonly believed that the greatest physiques in the sport have been built in this era.

This belief stems from some of the qualities possessed by many of the athletes back then: huge muscles, perfect symmetry, and a tiny waist. These characteristics contributed to the building of the most pleasing physique in the game: The V-shape.

The bodybuilders of this era, such as Arnold, Frank Zane, and Sergio Oliva boasted massive physiques, a near-perfect V-shape, and a relatively natural look. Their classic 'Greek God' physique may be attributed to different exercise routines, supplement use, anabolic use in lower dosages, and a tinch of old-school bodybuilding philosophy.

