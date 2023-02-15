"Think of Arnold Schwarzenegger" - Hany Rambod and Milos Sarcev discuss winning factors and favorites for the 2023 Arnold Classic

Milos Sarcev was a formidable bodybuilder during his days as a professional. He won the Mr. Universe title in 1989. Ever since he stopped competing, Sarcev has been involved in bodybuilding as a coach.

Milos has worked as a coach for several well-known bodybuilders, namely Dennis Wolf, Flex Wheeler and Ben Pakulski. He has also participated in numerous bodybuilding-related discussions in his career.

Hany Rambod is one of the best coaches in the history of bodybuilding. He coached the 2022 Mr. Olympia champion Hadi Choopan and runner-up Derek Lunsford. Hany also coached Chris Bumstead leading to the 2022 Mr. Olympia. He has also coached the four-time Mr. Olympia title winner Jay Cutler and the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner Phil Heath.

In a video posted on February 14, 2023, Hany Rambod was involved in an interaction with Milos Sarcev for The Truth podcast. They discussed a wide range of topics, including the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. During the discussion, Milos Sarcev insisted that the posing rounds should be scored in the bodybuilding competitions. The 1989 Mr. Universe champion said:

"Think of Arnold Schwarzenegger, top five best posers. Not mandatories, twisted back, mantis pose. Frank Zane, Sergio Oliva. victory. We fall in love in bodybuilding looking at those pictures and that was the contest. To define right now as it is, we have eight mandatory poses, and this is who wins. It's not who has the best body you know symmetrically, aesthetically, with mass and mandatories."

According to Fitness Volt, the eight mandatory poses of bodybuilding competitions as per the IFBB Pro League are front double biceps, front lat spread, side chest, back double biceps, rear lat spread, side triceps, abdominals and thighs and most muscular. Milos Sarcev said that some of the most iconic poses by bodybuilding legends were not the current eight mandatory poses.

Milos Sarcev and Hany Rambid speak about the competitors of the 2023 Arnold Classic

Hany Rambod spoke about the likes of Andrew Jacked and Samson Dauda. He said:

"If he (Andrew Jacked) peaks, then everybody is going to be like, 'wow.' It could be that look, and then you obviously have Samson. This is the thing I'm interested in now because you're such a fan of Samson's physiques and just pretty physiques in general."

Milos stated that Andrew Jacked is the wow factor. The former Mr. Universe believes that Andrew can be better than Samson Dauda in only a few poses. Speaking about the two bodybuilders, Milos Sarcev said:

"More balance as far as thickness okay. Lower body, upper body thickness, legs, hamstrings, hanging, all that stuff. Just overall thickness. Andrew is wider. Wider structure. He has a crazy ability to look even more ripped than he is because he has those deep separations, crazy abs, beautiful beautiful."

He added:

"Standing relaxed, yeah I could see Andrew beating Samson (Dauda). Front lat spread I can see that too, even front double biceps but then they turn to the side, you know Samson dominates him. The thickness, roundness, the just brutal round chest, round shoulders hanging hamstrings. From the back, Samson still beats Andrew."

Milos Sarcev feels that Samson Dauda dominates Andrew Jacked when it comes to side poses and back. Then further during the conversation, Rambod asked what Milos’ response would be if Nick Walker called him and said that he wanted to work with Milos. Responding to this question, Milos Sarcev said:

"I would say absolutely. There was just some posing pointers (I tried to give him at the 2022 Mr. Olympia) to try to give you the illusion of more aesthetics you know this is the only thing. You can do this in every pose if you master it. Hey look, he's posing I think very very good."

Hany Rambod said that Nick Walker brings a freak factor that is visible when he is on stage. He claimed that bodybuilding is very subjective. The famous bodybuilding coach continued:

"Everyone is trying to chase these ultimate physiques but when you look at it, what judges look at I think are what's eye popping. What's going in, and I think when sometimes when people who don't have the best shape win, it's because that attention is drawn."

Rambod compared Nick Walker to veteran bodybuilder Branch Warren. With several former bodybuilders and coaches continuing their predictions and discussions ahead of the 2023 Arnold Classic, we can only wait till the bodybuilders face off.

