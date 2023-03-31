"We created this podcast"- Arnold Schwarzenegger updates fans about a new podcast in his daily newsletter

Bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger has updated himself as time passes. A few months ago, he started a daily newsletter called The Pump Daily, in which he shares lifestyle, health, and fitness tips.

In his most recent edition of The Pump Daily, Arnold Schwarzenegger updated fans about the new podcast he has created. He wrote:

"Many of you have asked me to create a podcast so you can be part of our positive corner of the internet - even when you’re too busy to read the email. So we created this podcast for you. Here's a small preview of what's to come. Listen on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you enjoy podcasts. Subscribe today and let me know what you think. Do it now!"

Arnold has named the new podcast Arnold's Pump Club: The Podcast. Fans can listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other podcast platform.

To subscribe to the new podcast, fans can visit Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram page and click on the link in his bio. You will then be redirected to a page where you can find the option to subscribe to his daily newsletter and the new podcast.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares natural pain relief methods in his recent daily newsletter

The 75-year-old retired bodybuilder's love for health and fitness is immense. His daily newsletter is proof that he loves to inspire people to stay fit.

In the most recent daily newsletter, Arnold not only shared the news about the new podcast but also shared a natural pain relief method.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote:

"Ever been told to 'walk off' pain or discomfort? Turns out, in the right situation, it's pretty good advice."

Arnold shared that walking can be the most effective way to prevent knee pain:

"Walking might be one of the most effective ways to prevent knee pain, according to research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology."

According to Arnold Schwarzenegger's research, knee pain is common among people over the age of 50. he added that movement can act as a natural pain relief method in such cases rather than medications.

"The study examined knee pain in people above the age of 50 and found that those with consistent walking routines experienced significantly less knee pain. The reason? Apparently, you really do lose it if you don't use it.

"The researchers suggest that movement is medicine and that walking can help reduce joint damage that occurs as we age because of lack of activity. Walking improves blood flow, helps with mobility, and strengthens bones. Not to mention, walking is also associated with reducing lower back pain."

Arnold Schwarzenegger later went on to share stats about the pain relief pill industry. He also added that these medications might slow natural recovery and prevent muscle growth:

"Over-the-counter pain pills are a $20 billion industry. But research suggests that those anti-inflammatories might slow natural recovery and could even prevent muscle growth. So before you pop a pill, see if a little movement might provide some of the relief you desire."

