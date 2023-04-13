What did Arnold Schwarzenegger do in LA? Legendary bodybuilder accidentally fills service trench

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a successful bodybuilder, actor, politician and many more. He had such an outstanding bodybuilding career in which he won the Mr. Olympia title a record seven times. The Mr. Olympia title is considered to be the most prestigious bodybuilding title in the world.

Schwarzenegger also served as the governor of California. At a young age, he served in the Austrian army. He has acted as an action hero in most of his movies. The former bodybuilder has grabbed the spotlight due to one of his recent activities. But what did Arnold do in LA?

On April 12, 2023, he posted a video across his social media accounts in which Arnold was seen doing some repair work on the road.

In the caption provided, we came to know that Arnold Schwarzenegger and his team were filling a pothole in the road which has been causing trouble to the public.

Along with the video, the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner said:

"Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go."

A few moments into the video, a woman driving by notices the former California governor and his team fixing the pothole and thanks them for their good deed. However, the road issue that Arnold Schwarzenegger fixed doesn't seem to be a pothole.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Public Works has stated that the supposed pothole is an essential service trench, as reported by NBC News.

It is used by a utility company, Southern California Gas Company, in the Brentford area. According to the aforementioned source, the following statement was stated by the Department of Public Works:

"This location is not a pothole. It’s a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May."

Though it was not a pothole that was fixed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, his 'do it yourself' attitude has received high praise from his fans, followers, and even the general public.

Fans and followers react to Arnold Schwarzenegger filling a service trench mistaking it for a pothole

Several of his followers reacted to Arnold Schwarzenegger filling a giant pothole which was actually a service trench. Some of the reactions are attached below:

"Love to see it, former Gov. out fixing potholes."

"Absolutely correct! Action is always better than reaction! Would have loved to had more like you in my town when I was the Mayor. Good work sir. #BeTheDifference"

"Time for @schwarzenegger to take back the governor’s office again."

"Haha Leave it to Arnold! 👏🏾"

"The world needs more Leadership like this. Thank you Arnold for showing what right looks like always."

"Waw u are great‼️‼️‼️ I have just seen this video in our Czech TV in main evening news!!😁👏👏👏👍👍👍👍💪💪💪💪"

"Imagine driving, looking to your side and see the terminator out filling up a pothole..."

"Tom bad all the tax dollars in that state can’t go to the correct things! Great job! The neighbors should be thankful"

"Thank you "terminator""

"That pothole is terminated"

"@schwarzenegger never afraid to get his hands dirty. He leads by example. Thank you"

"Thank you so much for this! It’s been on the road for such a long time! It’s been such a safety concern! 🙏🙏"

Arnold's act of getting the job done by himself is widely appreciated not only by his fans and followers but by everyone across the world.

