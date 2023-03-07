"Where's Ramon Dino?" - Fans unhappy over missing Ramon Dino from Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'true champions' post from Arnold Classic

The 2023 Arnold Classic is done and dusted. The second most prestigious competition after Mr. Olympia was held between March 2 and 5 in Columbus, Ohio, as Ramon Dino was crowned the classic physique champion at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Samson Dauda won the title in the men's open division. Apart from the classic physique and open division, Erin Banks won the title in the men's physique division. Ramon was awarded a prize money of $60,000 as a result of winning the classic physique title.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 Arnold Classic, the seven-time Mr. Olympia title winner Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a photo on Instagram along with the top six bodybuilders of the open division at the Arnold Classic. Along with the photo, he wrote the following caption:

"Congrats to all of these true champions, one of our greatest @arnoldsports lineups I can remember. I’m so proud that bodybuilding is in such good hands. Congrats to @samson__dauda for taking the title."

In the photo, we can see Samson Dauda, Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, Big Ramy, Shaun Clarida and Akim Williams. But reacting to the photo, an Instagram user posted a comment asking where Ramon Dino was:

"wheres ramon dino?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger seems to have posted a group photo along with the open division competitors, but several fans and followers asked about Ramon, as he had won the classic physique title. Arnold not posting a photo with the champion of the classic physique division of the Arnold Classic has left several fans and followers disappointed.

Fans and followers react to Ramon Dino missing in Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram post

Many were left disappointed when they saw the absence of Ramon in the photo posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Some of the reactions are attached below.

An Instagram user wrote:

"Photo with Ramon. You didn't post it, right?"

Another Instagram user wrote,

"Pic with Ramon?"

A few more reactions are attached below,

"And the photo with the champion @ramondinopro ??"

"Ramon???"

"Where's up with Ramon ?"

"Come on @schwarzenegger where’s the picture with the Brazilian champion @ramondinopro ? Much love from Brasil"

"Ramon Dino was missed"

"my greatest respect ever! but it wasn't nice not to take the picture with Ramon Dino 🦖🇧🇷🥇"

"Where is your photo with the Champion of Classic Ramon Dino??????? MISSING!!!!!!!!"

"Won't there be a photo with the classic champion this year? @ramondinopro 🇧🇷"

"There's no photo with Ramon 😢"

Several Instagram users posted a dinosaur emoji in the comments section to express their disappointment at Arnold Schwarzenegger not posting a photo with Dino.

Classic Physique Division at the 2023 Arnold Classic

Most of the talk was about the roster of the open division before the start of the 2023 Arnold Classic, but the classic physique division had an equally tough and competitive line-up.

Last year's champion in the classic physique division at the 2022 Arnold Classic, Terrence Ruffin, didn't compete. So there was sure to be a new champion. Ramon Dino claimed the title at the 2023 Arnold Classic while Urs Kalecinski finished in second place.

Alex Cambronero finished in third place. Mike Sommerfeld and Courage Opara claimed fourth and fifth positions. The top five of the classic physique division at the 2023 Arnold Classic are listed below:

Ramon Dino Urs Kalecinski Alex Cambronero Mike Sommerfeld Courage Opara

These top five bodybuilders at the Arnold Classic will be looking forward to competing for the classic physique title at the 2023 Mr. Olympia, which has been won by Chris Bumstead for the past four years.

