Who has the most Mr Olympia medals? Overall leaderboard after Mr Olympia 2023

Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman hold the record for winning the prestigious Mr Olympia title for the maximum number of times. They both won the tournament eight times, which is the highest.

Lee Haney first won the title in 1984 and defended it for eight consecutive years until 1992 before he was dethroned by Dorian Yates. Ronnie Coleman won the title in 1998 and defended the title for eight back-to-back years.

He was dethroned by Jay Cutler in 2006. Phil Heath won the title seven times while Dorian Yates won for six times.

The first edition of Mr Olympia was held in 1965 when Larry Scott clinched the trophy. He won the tournament twice and then in 1967, Sergio Oliva defeated him.

In 2023, Derek Lunsford defeated Hadi Choopan to win the title of Mr Olympia. are See here for the standings of 2023 Mr Olympia:

Derek Lunsford Hadi Choopan Samson Dauda Brandon Curry Andrew Jacked Hunter Labrada Michal Krizo Tonio Burton Regan Grimes Charles Griffen

Mr Olympia winners over the years

Below is a list of all the winners of Mr Olympia (1965-2023):

1965: Larry Scott

1966: Larry Scott

1967: Sergio Oliva

968: Sergio Oliva

1969: Sergio Oliva

1970: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1971: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1972: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1973: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1974: Arnold Schwarzenegger (Heavyweight) Franco Columbu (Lightweight)

1975: Arnold Schwarzenegger (Heavyweight) Franco Columbu (Lightweight)

1976: Franco Columbu (Lightweight & overall) and Ken Waller (Heavyweight)

1977: Frank Zane (Lightweight & overall) Robby Robinson (Heavyweight)

1979: Mike Mentzer (Heavyweight)

1980: Arnold Schwarzenegger

1981: Franco Columbu

1982: Chris Dickerson

1983: Samir Bannout[

1984: Lee Haney

1985: Lee Haney

1986: Lee Haney

1987: Lee Haney

1988: Lee Haney

1989: Lee Haney

1990: Lee Haney

1991: Lee Haney

1992: Dorian Yates

1993: Dorian Yates

1994: Dorian Yates

1995: Dorian Yates

1996: Dorian Yates

1997: Dorian Yates

1998: Ronnie Coleman

1999: Ronnie Coleman

2001: Ronnie Coleman

2002: Ronnie Coleman

2003: Ronnie Coleman

2004: Ronnie Coleman

2005: Ronnie Coleman

2006: Jay Cutler

2007: Jay Cutler

2008: Dexter Jackson

2009: Jay Cutler

2010: Jay Cutler

2011: Phil Heath

2012: Phil Heath

2013: Phil Heath

2014: Phil Heath

2015: Phil Heath

2016: Phil Heath

2017: Phil Heath

2018: Shawn Rhoden

2019: Shawn Rhoden

2020: Mamdouh Elssbiay

2021: Mamdouh Elssbiay

2022: Hadi Choopan

2023: Derek Lunsford