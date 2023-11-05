Who has the most Mr Olympia medals? Overall leaderboard after Mr Olympia 2023

Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman hold the record for winning the prestigious Mr Olympia title for the maximum number of times. They both won the tournament eight times, which is the highest.
Lee Haney first won the title in 1984 and defended it for eight consecutive years until 1992 before he was dethroned by Dorian Yates. Ronnie Coleman won the title in 1998 and defended the title for eight back-to-back years.
He was dethroned by Jay Cutler in 2006. Phil Heath won the title seven times while Dorian Yates won for six times.
The first edition of Mr Olympia was held in 1965 when Larry Scott clinched the trophy. He won the tournament twice and then in 1967, Sergio Oliva defeated him.
In 2023, Derek Lunsford defeated Hadi Choopan to win the title of Mr Olympia. are See here for the standings of 2023 Mr Olympia:
- Derek Lunsford
- Hadi Choopan
- Samson Dauda
- Brandon Curry
- Andrew Jacked
- Hunter Labrada
- Michal Krizo
- Tonio Burton
- Regan Grimes
- Charles Griffen
Mr Olympia winners over the years
Below is a list of all the winners of Mr Olympia (1965-2023):
- 1965: Larry Scott
- 1966: Larry Scott
- 1967: Sergio Oliva
- 968: Sergio Oliva
- 1969: Sergio Oliva
- 1970: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1971: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1972: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1973: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1974: Arnold Schwarzenegger (Heavyweight) Franco Columbu (Lightweight)
- 1975: Arnold Schwarzenegger (Heavyweight) Franco Columbu (Lightweight)
- 1976: Franco Columbu (Lightweight & overall) and Ken Waller (Heavyweight)
- 1977: Frank Zane (Lightweight & overall) Robby Robinson (Heavyweight)
- 1979: Mike Mentzer (Heavyweight)
- 1980: Arnold Schwarzenegger
- 1981: Franco Columbu
- 1982: Chris Dickerson
- 1983: Samir Bannout[
- 1984: Lee Haney
- 1985: Lee Haney
- 1986: Lee Haney
- 1987: Lee Haney
- 1988: Lee Haney
- 1989: Lee Haney
- 1990: Lee Haney
- 1991: Lee Haney
- 1992: Dorian Yates
- 1993: Dorian Yates
- 1994: Dorian Yates
- 1995: Dorian Yates
- 1996: Dorian Yates
- 1997: Dorian Yates
- 1998: Ronnie Coleman
- 1999: Ronnie Coleman
- 2001: Ronnie Coleman
- 2002: Ronnie Coleman
- 2003: Ronnie Coleman
- 2004: Ronnie Coleman
- 2005: Ronnie Coleman
- 2006: Jay Cutler
- 2007: Jay Cutler
- 2008: Dexter Jackson
- 2009: Jay Cutler
- 2010: Jay Cutler
- 2011: Phil Heath
- 2012: Phil Heath
- 2013: Phil Heath
- 2014: Phil Heath
- 2015: Phil Heath
- 2016: Phil Heath
- 2017: Phil Heath
- 2018: Shawn Rhoden
- 2019: Shawn Rhoden
- 2020: Mamdouh Elssbiay
- 2021: Mamdouh Elssbiay
- 2022: Hadi Choopan
- 2023: Derek Lunsford