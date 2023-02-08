Women's bodybuilding sensation Tonya Knight dies at 56

Tonya Knight, a former bodybuilder, passed away at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer, according to Fitness Volt. The news of her passing was first made available by SNBC13. Knight is survived by a son named Malachi.

Tonya was a well-known personality in the bodybuilding community. She was born on March 24, 1966 in Peculiar, Missouri, U.S. She competed against the likes of Anja Schreiner and Cory Everson during her successful career. Cory Everson was a six-time Ms. Olympia title winner and Anja was the most successful German bodybuilder of all time. Tonya claimed two titles in 1991.

The former women's bodybuilding sensation won the 1991 IFBB Grand Prix Italy and the 1991 Ms. International. Tonya Knight is known for her great conditioning, excellent posing routines, and balanced proportions, as per Fitness Volt. The Ms. International title, which Tonya won in 1991, was considered to be the second most prestigious title in the sport of bodybuilding.

The Ms. International title was the last in her career as a bodybuilder. As far as Olympia is concerned, Tonya Knight once competed in the 1988 Ms. Olympia. Her last two appearances in bodybuilding competitions were the 1992 Ms. International and the 1993 Jan Tana Classic.

Tonya Knight finished in sixth place at the 1992 Ms. International and in third place at the 1993 Jan Tana Classic. Apart from bodybuilding, she made appearances on a TV show called American Gladiators as the character Gold. She was part of the show from 1989 to 1992 before she left due to an injury.

Knight starred alongside bodybuilder and actor Mike O'Hearn. Her achievements and dedication to the sport of bodybuilding led to Tonya Knight being inducted into the IFBB Pro League Hall of Fame in 2011.

Former bodybuilders and followers of bodybuilding react to the passing away of Tonya Knight

Tonya Knight's death came as a shock to the bodybuilding community. The eight-time Mr. Olympia title winner Lee Haney posted a photo of Tonya on Instagram and wrote the following caption:

"Sorry to hear about the passing of our dear Tonya. She made muscles a thing of Beauty 🙏🏽❤️"

Under Lee Haney's post, several others expressed their condolences in the comments.

Milos Sarcev wrote,

"😔😞 Sincere condolences to her family . RIP Tonya 🙏🏻❤️"

Former professional bodybuilder Robby Robinson wrote,

"Condolences. To her family"

He further continued in the comments,

"T K - she made bodybuilding beautifulllllll. ! That smile and radiance. Tonya just flash backkking! on some of your my Rick’s heavy workout session. I am gonna! Miss you 'GURL' may your soul rest forever in peace. Don’t turn off your light .RR"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"I am greatly saddened to hear this news about our beautiful friend and bodybuilder legend. She was such an inspiration and lovely friend to me I pray God comforts her family at this time. She will be greatly missed never forgotten 🙏❤️❤️"

"Very sad still hard to believe RIP Tonya"

"So sorry to hear this sad news, my thoughts are with all of her family and friends 😢 Had the great pleasure of meeting her in the UK many years ago , what a wonderful honest person she was x So sad 😞"

"My deepest condolences to the family!"

"So sad to hear about Tonya … RIP. One of the all time best and a favourite of many fans"

"My Condolences to her family and friends God Bless you Princess RIP.❤️"

"A very sad day. Fly high Tonya."

Tonya Knight is truly admired by the bodybuilding community as well as her fans.

Poll : 0 votes