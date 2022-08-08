Lee Haney's Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine

Lee Haney has been a big name in the world of bodybuilding for a long time now. He has had eight Mr. Olympia titles under his name, sharing the record with Ronnie Coleman. He was the youngest to win the aforementioned title at 24. Aspiring bodybuilders across the globe look up to Haney. After retiring from bodybuilding at 31, he went on to master multiple trades, including owning a gym, hosting a TV show, writing a book, public speaking, and much more.

One trait that many admire about Lee Haney is his discipline, which began when he was a teen and continued well into his career. Everyone knows that bodybuilding isn’t just about lifting heavy weights; your diet and lifestyle habits also have a huge role to play in how your body turns out, and Lee Haney is a fine example of this theory.

Lee Haney’s diet

With a regime so complex, Haney really puts in the work, even with his eating. His diet is well balanced and consists of adequate amounts of protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Apart from that, he also makes sure he gets all his vitamins and minerals.

Sources say that Lee Haney’s meals look something like this:

Proteins: chicken, fish, eggs, lentils, vegan protein powder, etc.

Carbs: oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice, sweet potatoes, etc.

Fats: nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews, fish, etc.

He also eats lots of fruits like apples, pineapples, papaya, and pears, and ensures his daily fiber intake is also supplemented with vegetables like spinach, kale, cabbage, and beans. All the food he eats is natural and unprocessed, so he gets the best benefits out of them.

In a day, Haney’s meals look something like:

Meal 1: oats, nuts, fruits, some eggs

Meal 2: chicken, rice, and lentils

Meal 3: smoothie with whey, milk, egg whites, and fruits

Meal 4: rice, spinach, and sweet potato

Meal 5: smoothie with whey, milk, egg whites, and fruits

Meal 6: chicken, rice, and greens

He also takes his multivitamins and other health supplements to ensure his insides are as healthy as his outside! Of course, with such a heavy diet, it’s important to also give it your all in your workouts, and Lee Haney does not disappoint!

Lee Haney’s workout regime

Haney has followed a 4-day split with his training for years. This involves three days of training and one day of rest. This split includes the following:

Day 1: Chest & arms

Day 2: Legs

Day 3: Back & shoulders

He trains his calves and abs on a daily basis, along with his routines. While the routines involve lots of compound movements, they are designed to help Haney build maximum muscle and strength while keeping him toned.

Chest & arms:

• Bench press (dumbbell/barbell, incline/decline)

• Barbell curls

• Preacher curls

• Chest flies (dumbbell/cable)

• Tricep extensions (cable/dumbbell)

• Skullcrushers

Legs:

• Squats

• Leg extension

• Leg press

• Stiff-leg deadlifts

• Leg curls

Back & shoulders:

• Lat pulldown

• Rows (barbell/T-bar/cable/dumbbell)

• Lateral raises

• Upright rows (cable/barbell)

• Military press

Of course, these exercises are performed in sets of 4, with anywhere between 8 to 15 reps of each one. That’s pretty intensive!

Becoming a bodybuilder is a long, challenging road, but it’s totally worth the hard work and discipline. Take it from Lee Haney! He started as a teen with a dream and went on to win more titles than Arnold Schwarzenegger himself! This is just proof that with hard work and determination, you can get anywhere. Keep lifting!

Edited by Babylona Bora